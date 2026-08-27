Gaurs Group targets ₹5,500 crore sales bookings, bets on Yamuna Expressway, Noida and Ghaziabad for new projects

NCR-based real estate developer Gaurs Group expects to clock sales bookings of around ₹5,500 crore in the current financial year, with its growth strategy centred on Noida, Ghaziabad and the Yamuna Expressway. Gaurs Group expects to clock sales bookings of around ₹5,500 crore in the current financial year, with its growth strategy centred on Noida, Ghaziabad and the Yamuna Expressway.

The developer, which has expanded into the luxury housing segment, plans to launch three to four residential projects in Noida and along the Yamuna Expressway by March 2027.

“Gaurs Group recorded housing sales bookings of nearly ₹5,500 crore in the last financial year and expects to achieve a similar figure this year, supported by its upcoming project launches,” Manoj Gaur, chairman, Gaurs Group, told reporters in the Capital at an event to announce the company’s tie-up with German brand Seaform Germany.

“We are aggressively expanding in the Yamuna Expressway corridor because of the availability of land parcels,” he said.

The company has also acquired land parcels in Noida sectors 129 and 150, with two more projects currently awaiting sanctions.

Focus on faster construction Alongside expanding its project pipeline, Gaurs Group is focusing on shortening construction timelines and improving execution efficiency through strategic tie-ups with suppliers of bathroom fittings, aluminium shuttering, electrical wiring and modular kitchen components.

The company said these partnerships represent an overall business opportunity of around ₹1,000 crore and are aimed at moving a larger share of construction activity to controlled environments, with components subsequently assembled on-site.

Gaurs Group has previously partnered with TOTO and GROHE for premium bathroom solutions, K-NEST for shuttering solutions, and Elematic, a Finland-based provider of precast concrete technology, for precast kitchen solutions.

The strategy is particularly relevant during the three-month period when construction activity in Delhi-NCR may be affected by Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions aimed at addressing air pollution.

“We are increasingly focusing on dry construction and prefabricated or pre-assembled components, allowing more work to be completed in controlled environments and limiting the amount of construction activity that needs to be carried out on-site,” Manoj Gaur said.

The developer expects faster construction to not only minimise delays during periods of pollution-related restrictions but also reduce project costs by improving execution efficiency and shortening construction timelines.

Gaurs Group-Seaform Germany partnership Elaborating on the partnership with Seaform Germany, a European manufacturer of premium modular kitchens and wardrobe solutions, Veshesh Gaur, director, Gaurs Group, said the ₹150-crore association will extend Seaform’s solutions across Gaurs Group’s ongoing and upcoming residential projects.

The partnership will cover more than 10,000 premium kitchens over five years, he said.

“A partnership of this scale will allow customers across our projects to experience a higher and more consistent benchmark in kitchens and wardrobes,” Veshesh Gaur said.

Also Read: Noida International Airport takes wing: How it could impact property prices, housing demand and office markets

Klaus Wartlik, managing director of Seaform Germany, said the company is looking to partner with more real estate developers in India and could consider setting up a manufacturing plant in the country over the next few years.