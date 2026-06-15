Noida International Airport's first flight today: How it could shape property prices, housing and office markets

As the first commercial flight lands at Noida International Airport in Jewar on June 15, the airport is poised to become far more than a gateway for air travel. Like successful aerotropolis hubs around the world, it is expected to anchor a broader ecosystem of industries, logistics parks and commercial development along the Yamuna Expressway corridor, creating jobs, attracting investment and fuelling long-term housing demand. The Noida International Airport is expected to drive commercial development and employment generation, creating fresh momentum for housing demand along the Yamuna Expressway corridor. (Photo for representational purposes only) (@RamMNK)

Similar to global models such as Schiphol in the Netherlands, the Jewar region is being developed around a mix of aviation infrastructure, logistics parks, industrial clusters, business districts, residential communities and commercial centres. Enhanced connectivity through expressways, freight corridors and multimodal transport networks is expected to strengthen the region's investment appeal while significantly reducing travel times.

As economic activity gathers pace, the impact is expected to spill over into the residential market. A significant portion of housing demand is concentrated in sectors located within a 15-km radius of the airport, particularly Sector 22 along the Yamuna Expressway, where several leading developers have launched residential townships and integrated developments.

Impact on housing markets According to Square Yards' report, Runway to Realty: How Noida International Airport is Reshaping Realty, apartment prices along the Yamuna Expressway corridor have nearly tripled between 2020 and 2025, while plot values have risen by an average of 1.5 times. Select micro-markets have witnessed appreciation of up to five times, driven by infrastructure development, industrial growth and rising employment opportunities.

The momentum is expected to continue. The report projects that plot prices could increase by a further 28% and apartment values by 22% over the next two years, supported by ongoing improvements in connectivity, livability and economic activity.

According to Rahul Purohit, co-founder and CBO of Square Yards, the larger story around Jewar extends far beyond the airport itself. The region is being developed as a major logistics and warehousing hub, with cargo infrastructure expected to play a key role in driving economic activity. This commercial and industrial development is likely to create employment opportunities and, in turn, support long-term residential demand across the Yamuna Expressway corridor.

Several developers have already positioned themselves to capitalise on this growth. Planned commercial developments are expected to further strengthen the area's growth prospects.

For real estate investors, Purohit believes the opportunity remains attractive despite the sharp appreciation already witnessed. He compares the region's trajectory to areas surrounding Navi Mumbai's Panvel and Bengaluru's international airport, where investors who entered early are now seeing substantial returns. However, he cautions that Jewar should be viewed as a long-term investment story rather than a quick-flip opportunity.

"Ten years ago, investors entered the Yamuna Expressway market when prices were around ₹4,000 per sq ft. Today, prices have reached about ₹11,000 per sq ft, but the story is still unfolding," he said.

Currently, a typical three-bedroom apartment in the region is priced between ₹1 crore and ₹2 crore. Studio apartments are also emerging as an investment option, with some projects offering units of around 600 sq ft priced at approximately ₹85 lakh.

Purohit estimates that residential investments in the Yamuna Expressway corridor could generate annual returns of 12-13% over the long term, provided investors adopt a patient approach and remain invested through the area's next phase of development.

According to him, investors should be prepared to hold assets for at least 5 to 7 years as commercial projects, logistics parks, and employment hubs become operational. As job creation gathers pace, demand for housing is expected to rise steadily, supporting further price appreciation.

Real estate developers bet on job creation to drive housing demand near Jewar Airport Developers believe the employment opportunities generated by the airport, logistics hubs, industrial parks and manufacturing clusters will drive sustained housing demand across the Yamuna Expressway corridor. The initial demand is expected to be concentrated in the mid-income and affordable segments, including studio apartments, with premium and luxury housing gaining traction as the region's economic ecosystem matures.

"Airports alone don't build cities; it is the ecosystem they unlock that does," said Manoj Gaur, CMD of Gaurs Group. "Noida International Airport has provided the initial momentum, but it is the industrial parks, institutional infrastructure and upcoming projects such as the leather manufacturing park, toy park and electronics city that will sustain and scale growth. Together, these developments are reshaping buyer sentiment along the Yamuna Expressway, driving demand for larger homes, integrated townships and premium residential developments."

“Recent YEIDA projections indicate large-scale job creation in the region which will significantly increase demand for housing, ranging from affordable and mid-income homes to luxury residences and studio apartments. We also expect developers to launch new residential, commercial and mixed-use projects to cater to the growing workforce and business ecosystem,” said Dinesh Gupta, president, CREDAI, Western UP.

Rakesh Singhal, founder, Shree KB group, said that the company expects a fresh wave of residential developments, commercial projects, business parks and integrated townships as developers respond to the growing requirements of professionals, entrepreneurs and investors seeking to be part of this emerging growth corridor.

“As employment opportunities expand and corporate investments increase, demand for premium housing, luxury apartments, studio residences and high-quality commercial spaces is expected to rise substantially. Developers are actively exploring new opportunities across residential, retail and office segments to meet the evolving needs of end-users and investors,” said Himanshu Garg, Director, RG Group.

Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Group, says, “With the airport improving accessibility to global business networks and reducing travel time, the Noida Expressway is no longer being viewed only as a residential stretch, but increasingly as a self-sustained urban destination with long-term investment depth.”

Salil Kumar, Director- Marketing and Business Management, CRC Group, says, “What was once considered a peripheral stretch is now rapidly transforming into one of NCR’s promising growth corridors. The Noida International Airport has been a major trigger, but it's the combined effect of infrastructure, policy push, and investor interest that’s truly setting the pace. As developers, we see this as a window of opportunity where modern infrastructure meets future-ready urban planning.”

Impact on commercial real estate The employment ecosystem is likely to be diverse, spanning logistics, warehousing, aviation, commercial services and manufacturing, thereby generating opportunities for both blue-collar and white-collar workers. This broad-based demand could benefit a range of housing categories, from affordable homes to premium apartments.

“Noida International Airport (NIA) is likely to act as a structural catalyst for NCR’s next phase of real estate evolution, combining enhanced global connectivity with an already maturing economic and real estate base. As a second international gateway for the region, with an initial capacity of 12 million passengers and long-term scalability to 70 million, it is expected to strengthen the region’s integration with global business networks,” said Supriya Chatterjee, Managing Director, North, Cushman & Wakefield.

Noida’s hospitality sector currently remains under-penetrated, and rising business travel, transit flows and MICE activity are likely to drive demand for hotels and convention infrastructure. In retail, while total inventory stands at 8.1 MSF, only about 30% is Grade A+, indicating significant headroom for premium formats. Increased footfall and corporate presence linked to the airport are likely to support the development of more destination-led, mixed-use retail projects, said Chatterjee.



In the office segment, this builds on strong fundamentals—Noida currently hosts 43.4 MSF of office stock, including 26.6 MSF of Grade A+ supply, reflecting a significant rise in investment-grade assets over the past five years, with leasing activity at 4.7 MSF in 2025. NIA is expected to further reinforce this strength by attracting higher-value occupiers, potentially deepening absorption and strengthening the city’s Grade A+ profile. GCC activity has also scaled up to ~2 MSF, supported by state incentives and a robust talent ecosystem. With this strong base, the airport is likely to sustain the GCC demand, as improved global access may encourage multinational firms to consolidate, expand or establish operations in Noida, he said.

All about the Noida International Airport in Jewar Located in Gautam Buddh Nagar district within the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region, Noida International Airport is one of the Uttar Pradesh government's flagship infrastructure projects and is expected to strengthen the state's position as a major aviation, logistics and economic hub.

Also Read: Noida International Airport Jewar inaugurated: Yamuna Expressway, Greater Noida real estate markets set to get a boost

The first phase of the airport has been completed with the capacity to handle 12 million passengers annually. The operational infrastructure includes a runway, an integrated terminal building and an air traffic control tower. The airport received its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on March 6, 2026.



Spread across approximately 1,334 hectares, the airport is being developed in four phases. According to official projections, annual passenger capacity is expected to increase to 30 million by 2031, 50 million by 2036 and 70 million by 2040.

Also Read: Noida International Airport to drive real estate prices: Plots may rise 28%, apartments 22%

