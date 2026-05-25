AU Real Estate to invest ₹1,200 crore in 5.6-acre Ghaziabad housing project; apartments priced from ₹1.5 crore

AU Real Estate will invest ₹1,200 crore to develop a premium housing project in Ghaziabad. The 5.6-acre project, Cosmos Corner, located in Siddharth Vihar, will comprise around 831 residential units across 40 floors, with apartments priced from ₹1.5 crore onwards, the company said on May 25.



According to the company, the project offers residences at an introductory base price of ₹6,900 per sq ft and has a projected revenue potential of ₹1,600 crore.



The development is being undertaken by Cosmos REIT Pvt. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of AU Real Estate, after acquiring the land parcel through a competitive auction conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Awas Vikas Parishad at a transaction value of ₹336 crore.



Cosmos Corner will feature three high-rise towers - Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra. The project will offer 3BHK apartments of 1,780 sq ft, 3BHK + multipurpose room residences of 1,972 sq ft, and 5BHK homes spanning 3,175 sq ft. Prices range from ₹1.52 crore plus GST for a 3BHK to ₹2.71 crore plus GST for a 5BHK apartment, the company said. Ghaziabad real estate: AU Real Estate will invest ₹1,200 crore to develop a premium housing project in the city. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

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The project has been planned with a low-density approach, with each floor housing only seven apartments and serviced by seven dedicated high-speed lifts to ensure minimal waiting time and seamless accessibility for residents, it said.



Each apartment will feature an approximately 8-foot-wide sundeck balcony with two-side open views, the company said.



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“Siddharth Vihar is rapidly emerging as one of NCR’s most promising residential destinations, and we believe Cosmos Corner will stand out as a landmark development in the region,” said Ashish Agarwal, Director, AU Real Estate.

Siddharth Vihar, an emerging residential hub in Ghaziabad Located in Siddharth Vihar along the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, Cosmos Corner offers connectivity to Noida, Indirapuram, Delhi and other key NCR corridors. Major landmarks and transit hubs nearby include Noida Sector 62, Electronic City Metro Station, Shaheed Sthal Metro Station and Ghaziabad Railway Station.

Unlike saturated locations in central Noida or prime Gurugram sectors, where land prices have escalated sharply, the NH-24 belt continues to offer relatively lower land acquisition costs. This provides developers greater flexibility in project planning and pricing. Capitalising on this advantage, developers are creating spacious, low-density residential projects with large layouts and premium amenities while keeping overall prices competitive with those of established luxury destinations across NCR.