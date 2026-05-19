Karyan Group to develop luxury homes in Ghaziabad, homes priced between ₹2-6 cr

Real estate developer Karyan Group plans to invest around ₹900 crore to develop a luxury residential project on the NH-24 corridor in Ghaziabad priced between ₹2-6 crore, the company said in a statement. Real estate developer Karyan Group will invest around ₹900 crore in a luxury housing project on Ghaziabad’s NH-24 corridor, with homes priced between ₹2-6 crore. (File Photo )

The company will develop ‘Trevana Residences’, a luxury housing project located opposite Wave City on NH-24, and expects to generate nearly ₹1,500 crore in revenue from the development. The project will comprise 3 and 4-BHK apartments, it said.

According to the developer, the project will feature a 45,000 sq ft clubhouse, landscaped greens, bowling alley, pickleball and paddle courts, among other amenities.

The project is located along the high-growth NH-24 corridor with connectivity to Delhi, Noida and Meerut, while also benefiting from upcoming metro expansion and infrastructure upgrades in the region. The company said the project is expected to be completed by 2030.

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Varun Garg, director at Karyan Group, said the project aims to redefine premium living along the NH-24 corridor through a combination of luxury, connectivity and community-focused infrastructure.

“The project has been conceptualised keeping in mind the aspirations of modern homebuyers who seek spacious homes, lifestyle amenities, pollution-free living and seamless access to key NCR destinations. We are confident that the project will not only witness a market response but also contribute significantly to the evolving urban landscape of NH-24,” he said.

To date, Karyan Group has developed one commercial project sprawling 1 lakh sq ft, while two commercial projects are under construction, totalling 6 lakh sq ft in Ghaziabad.

Also Read: Ghaziabad joins ₹3 crore housing club as Delhi–Meerut Expressway drives premium real estate shift

Ghaziabad real estate is seeing a shift A wave of premium residential launches along the Delhi–Meerut Expressway is redefining price benchmarks in eastern NCR, with several projects now priced around ₹3 crore. For Ghaziabad, this marked a decisive shift in the market. Once perceived primarily as an affordable alternative, the city is now testing the ₹2–3 crore price bracket, reflecting rising buyer appetite for premium homes backed by improving infrastructure and enhanced regional connectivity.

Real estate experts say current pricing levels still remain relatively attractive when viewed against broader NCR market trends. Developers are responding to evolving buyer preferences by introducing larger apartments, lower-density layouts, expansive balconies and hospitality-style amenities, features that have become defining elements of post-pandemic housing demand.

Industry leaders say Ghaziabad is steadily moving beyond its affordable-housing identity into a more aspirational residential phase, with much of this transformation concentrated along the Delhi–Meerut Expressway.

“Travel time to Delhi is now close to 30 minutes, significantly shorter than several locations in Noida or Gurugram. The 14-lane expressway has directly translated into stronger housing demand,” they said.