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Don't wait for the Great Indian Festival Sale: Grab early deals on gadgets and electronics
Why wait until October? Early discounts are already available ahead of the Great Indian Festival Sale.
Published on: Sep 24, 2026, 15:29:25 IST
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For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.
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Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Sale is scheduled to begin in October, but you do not necessarily have to wait until then to shop for new gadgets. Several smartphones, laptops, TVs, earbuds and other electronics are already available with early deals, giving shoppers a chance to save before the main sale begins.
If you have been planning to upgrade your gadgets, these offers are worth checking now. However, keep in mind that not every early deal will be better than the discounts offered during the main sale. Comparing prices and checking product history can help you decide when to buy.
Laptops already seeing early deals
If you have been planning to upgrade your laptop, it may be worth checking the early deals before the Great Indian Festival Sale begins. From everyday work laptops to gaming and AI PCs, some models are already seeing price cuts. If you find a model that matches your needs at a price you are comfortable with, there may be little reason to wait solely for the main sale.
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Big screen upgrades are getting early deals
TV prices can fluctuate around major sales, but early deals can still make sense if you have already found the size and features you want. This is particularly useful for shoppers looking at 4K TVs, larger screen sizes or models with features such as Dolby Vision and higher refresh rates. Compare the current price with recent pricing before making the purchase.
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Tablet offers to check before the sale
Tablets can be useful for work, entertainment and studying, and early offers could make it easier to upgrade without waiting for October. There are options across different price segments, including Android tablets and iPads. Before buying, look at the processor, display, RAM, storage and software support to make sure the tablet will handle your needs for the next few years.
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Smartwatch deals you can grab early
If your smartwatch is getting old or you simply want to add more features to your daily routine, early deals are worth checking. Current offers include watches with AMOLED displays, GPS, calling features and health and fitness tracking. Battery life and compatibility with your smartphone are also important factors to consider before picking one.
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Earbuds and earphones are already on offer
Earphones and earbuds are among the gadgets where you can find frequent discounts outside major sale events as well. If you are looking for better sound, active noise cancellation or longer battery life, the current deals could be worth checking. Pay attention to codec support, ANC performance, microphone quality and comfort rather than choosing only based on the discount.
The Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 is scheduled to begin on October 8.
Yes, early deals are already available on several gadgets and electronics.
It depends on the product and its current price. Compare the deal with recent prices before buying.
Early offers are available across categories such as laptops, TVs, tablets, smartwatches and earphones.
Yes, prices and offers can change during the main sale, so it is worth tracking the product before purchasing.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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