‘Call Bittu Tabahi to inaugurate’: Bengaluru founders plan to fix leaking sewage drain

There is a growing trend of citizen-led civic action India, where residents are taking neglected public problems into their own hands rather than waiting for municipal authorities to fix them. Although this is not new, two recent events have brought attention to this civic action trend. First, Bittu Tabahi, a 21-year-old student from Madhya Pradesh, cleaned up a polluted river in his hometown and drew accolades from millions. Then, Bengaluru-based CEO Siddharth Dialani personally funded to fix a broken footpath near a Koramangala society. Virendra Suryawanshi shared a picture of leaking sewage in Indiranagar (X/@Virendra0698)

Since then, several citizens have taken to social media to highlight the steps they are taking to fix broken infrastructure.

Bengaluru founder lodges complaint In one such case, Virendra Suryawanshi, an entrepreneur based in Bengaluru, raised a complaint with the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board to flag clogged drains in Indiranagar.

(Also read: Bittu Tabahi's Yamuna cleanup is 'tight slap on administration', says IITian CEO)

He posted about the issue on social media, where his post caught the attention of Konfirmity founder Amit Gupta. Gupta suggested that they start a fundraising campaign to fix local issues and call Bittu Tabahi, along with Nithin Kamath and Caleb Friesen to inaugurate the project.

“For the last few months, I've walked past 5 clogged drains on 12th main indiranagar and done nothing about it. They're mosquito breeding grounds and they stink,” Suryawanshi posted on X earlier this week.

“I’ll work with Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board to fix that in the next couple of week,” he added.