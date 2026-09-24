NSE shares make market debut at ₹1,800, rise 3.36% to ₹1,845

Shares of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) climbed nearly 1 per cent on their trading debut on Thursday against the issue price of ₹1,785. The ₹22,569-crore initial public offering of NSE, received nearly 6 times subscription on the final day of bidding.

The exchange started trading at ₹1,800, marginally up by 0.84 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Further in the trade, shares of the exchange climbed 3.36 per cent to ₹1,845.

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NSE commanded a market valuation of ₹4,53,123 crore.

The ₹22,569-crore initial public offering of NSE, the country's second-largest IPO, received nearly 6 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Monday, led by strong demand from institutional buyers.

The offering was India's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's ₹27,870-crore IPO in 2024. The IPO surpassed LIC's ₹21,000 crore offering in 2022.

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The public issue marked a significant milestone for the NSE, whose listing plans had remained stalled for nearly a decade amid regulatory hurdles, including those linked to the co-location controversy.

The mega IPO generated nearly ₹90,300 crore of demand against the ₹22,568 crore issue size.

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The IPO had an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

The exchange had fixed a price band of ₹1,700-1,785 per equity share for the IPO.