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NSE shares make market debut at ₹1,800, rise 3.36% to ₹1,845

The 22,569 crore IPO drew nearly six times subscription, making it India’s second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India’s 2024 offering.

Published on: Sep 24, 2026, 11:41:38 IST
PTI
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Shares of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) climbed nearly 1 per cent on their trading debut on Thursday against the issue price of 1,785.

The ₹22,569-crore initial public offering of NSE, received nearly 6 times subscription on the final day of bidding.
The ₹22,569-crore initial public offering of NSE, received nearly 6 times subscription on the final day of bidding.

The exchange started trading at 1,800, marginally up by 0.84 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Further in the trade, shares of the exchange climbed 3.36 per cent to 1,845.

Also Read: Two lessons from the scandal at NSE

NSE commanded a market valuation of 4,53,123 crore.

The 22,569-crore initial public offering of NSE, the country's second-largest IPO, received nearly 6 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Monday, led by strong demand from institutional buyers.

The offering was India's second-largest public issue after Hyundai Motor India's 27,870-crore IPO in 2024. The IPO surpassed LIC's 21,000 crore offering in 2022.

Also Read: NSE IPO listing today: Strong investor demand, but stock may see a modest debut

The public issue marked a significant milestone for the NSE, whose listing plans had remained stalled for nearly a decade amid regulatory hurdles, including those linked to the co-location controversy.

The mega IPO generated nearly 90,300 crore of demand against the 22,568 crore issue size.

Also Read: NSE IPO explained: Business model, financial performance and growth prospects

The IPO had an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 12.64 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

The exchange had fixed a price band of 1,700-1,785 per equity share for the IPO.

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Home/Business/NSE Shares Make Market Debut At ₹1,800, Rise 3.36% To ₹1,845
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