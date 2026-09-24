Delhi hosts AyurConfluence 2026 on evidence-led Ayurveda and healthcare

The Delhi State AYUSH Society, Directorate of AYUSH, Government of NCT of Delhi, organised AyurConfluence-2026 at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi on September 23 to mark the 11th Ayurveda Day. With notable participation from global experts and significant investment in the sector, the conference paved the way for a healthier tomorrow through integrative healthcare solutions.

The conference, themed “Ayurveda for a Healthier Tomorrow: Evidence, Innovation & Care”, brought together AYUSH professionals and experts for discussions on standards, integrative healthcare and practical applications of Ayurveda.

Dr Yogita Munjal, Director AYUSH, said September 23 coincides with the equinox, which symbolises balance in nature. She highlighted the establishment of the Delhi State AYUSH Society in 2025 and initiatives launched under its programmes.

Delhi Health Minister Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh conveyed his wishes to participants and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening AYUSH services in the capital.

Dr Allamprabhu Gudda, President of the Board of Ayurveda, NCISM, said investment in Ayurveda drug manufacturing had increased from USD 2.85 million to USD 25 million over the past decade. He said the combined Ayurveda drug manufacturing and service sector currently accounts for USD 36 million, while AYUSH contributes 1.3% to India’s GDP. Ayurveda, he said, is growing at 15–17% annually.

According to the release, Ayurveda Day was observed in 156 countries in 2026. It said 27 MoUs had been signed with foreign governments, while 16 countries host AYUSH academic chairs and 43 AYUSH Information Centres operate across 39 countries.

The programme also featured technical sessions on Indian Public Health Standards for AYUSH hospitals, integrative management of respiratory and lifestyle disorders, Marma therapy and Ayurvedic approaches to diabetic nephropathy.

Medical officers, teaching faculty and pharmacy officers were felicitated for their contribution to the AYUSH system. The programme concluded with an interactive-cum-valedictory session focused on evidence-informed Ayurveda, innovation, quality standards and integrative healthcare.