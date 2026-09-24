Shiromani Akali Dal delegation seeks SIT probe into Amarjit Chawla case

A delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjeet) met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday and sought a Special Investigation Team probe into the FIR registered against SGPC member Amarjit Singh Chawla and developments surrounding the case. The request focuses on a woman’s suspicious travel and connections, raising significant concerns for Sikh institutions' integrity.

The delegation, led by senior party vice-president Karnail Singh Peer Mohammed, submitted a memorandum seeking a high-level and impartial investigation. It demanded that the proposed SIT be headed by a senior officer and complete its probe within 15 days.

The delegation said the investigation should examine allegations concerning a woman who travelled from Bahrain to Sri Anandpur Sahib and the circumstances surrounding her stay there. It sought an inquiry into who arranged air tickets for the woman and her daughter-in-law and who facilitated their movement after their arrival in India.

It also asked the SIT to examine the woman’s reported arrest in a fraud case and her subsequent stay in Nabha Jail. The delegation sought investigation into allegations that she received VIP facilities and whether she met individuals who were lodged in the jail at the time.

The group further demanded an inquiry into her subsequent accommodation at Bhai Bachittar Singh Niwas in Anandpur Sahib, including who took her there, which vehicle was used and whom she remained in contact with.

The delegation also sought examination of allegations involving several individuals and asked investigators to establish the facts behind claims made in media discussions. It said officials and sewadars associated with Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib should be questioned.

The group additionally sought an investigation into who facilitated Chawla’s departure abroad after registration of the FIR and whether anyone provided him safe passage.

The delegation said the allegations had raised concerns about the reputation and administration of Sikh institutions, including the SGPC and Sri Akal Takht Sahib, and urged the chief minister to ensure an impartial investigation and action against anyone found responsible under law.

The demand comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the case and allegations concerning Chawla and others. A report by PTI published on September 23 also said the delegation had sought a 15-day SIT investigation.