Arvind Kejriwal demands action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over SIR

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has demanded the arrest and prosecution of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleged that recent elections were affected by “vote theft”, and called for the cancellation and reholding of several state polls. Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026. (PTI)

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday, Kejriwal cited an investigative report by The Indian Express and repeated AAP’s allegations concerning the functioning of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

Kejriwal alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were winning elections through vote manipulation and described Kumar as the alleged “mastermind” of the process. These are political allegations made by Kejriwal and were not established as facts in his remarks.

He also demanded that the SIR process be cancelled and that a voter list from three years ago be restored. Kejriwal claimed that more than 13 crore names had been deleted across 30 states under the revision process.