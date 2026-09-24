Nine dead in Greater Noida bus fire on Yamuna Expressway: Why sleeper coaches keep going up in flames

Nine people died after an AC sleeper bus they were travelling in caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida late on Wednesday. The high casualties in these incidents have brought renewed attention to the safety of sleeper buses operating on India’s highways. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT) Police said bus was ferrying 35 passengers and travelling from Noida to Bundelkhand’s Mahoba when the incident took place in Dayanatpur village in Jewar. “The fire broke out after a spark or blast in the bus’s AC caused the engine lubricating oil to catch fire, allowing the flames to spread rapidly,” a statement on Thursday said. Before this, in December 2025, a multi-vehicle pileup on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura caused by fog-induced low visibility killed at least 13 people as a result of the fire caused by the successive crashes. While the crash involved three cars and seven buses, six of which were sleeper coaches, a factor that rescuers later said made evacuation more difficult was that passengers were trapped inside narrow berths amid smoke and fire. Two months earlier, in October 2025, another sleeper bus caught fire in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district after it was hit by a motorcycle from behind, killing 20. Ten days before, a private AC sleeper bus travelling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur went up in flames, killing 26 as fire spread rapidly through the coach. The high casualties in these incidents have brought renewed attention to the safety of sleeper buses operating on India’s highways. While these incidents saw large-scale loss of lives, there are many others that have failed to grab the headlines, such as the one in Dehradun on December 18, 2025, when a group of 40 students from Tamil Nadu escaped without harm after their bus caught fire in Dehradun. In another incident on November 27, a Delhi-Varanasi bus in Kanpur caught fire, even as the passengers only escaped with injuries. The issue also reached Parliament. In a written reply on December 18, the Union government said at least 64 people had lost their lives in 45 incidents of buses catching fire while in operation over the last three years. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also took cognisance and wrote to the chief secretaries of states on November 27 to take action against all sleeper buses that violate fire safety norms.

Infographic: HT

How sleeper buses came to being

A double-decker Volvo bus packed with passengers caught fire about a kilometer before the Jewar Greater Noida toll plaza. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT)

Sleeper buses were not always common on Indian highways. The first organised experiments began in southern India, with state transport undertakings such as the erstwhile Mysore State Road Transport Corporation introducing sleeper bus services as early as 1966. But, the current proliferation of sleeper buses began much later. Experts trace it to the four-laning of national highways in the early 2000s, which made overnight intercity travel viable. The segment matured in the 2010s, driven by better roads, rising interstate migration, tourism, and persistent supply gaps in long-distance train availability. Sleeper buses filled a vacuum — particularly for passengers unable to secure confirmed train tickets on popular overnight routes. But, this growth occurred largely in an unorganised and lightly regulated ecosystem. “There is no precise number of sleeper buses operating in India,” said Mohammed Afzal, vice-president of the Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI). India has around two million buses, nearly 90% of them privately operated, with sleeper services cut across organised fleets and informal operators. Popular bus aggregator platform Redbus had told HT that intercity buses run by 6,000 active private operators carried more than 140 million people between April and September 2025. They said sleeper and hybrid buses accounted for 85% of all journeys, with AC services accounting for 71% of all journeys. Also read: MSRTC to add 200 Volvo buses to take on private luxury operators What causes these fires? Experts say there is a crucial but often overlooked distinction of fires caused by crashes versus fires that begin without any impact. To be sure, the Union government’s response also mentioned the incident in Kurnool but was not counted in the numbers. The December Yamuna Expressway pileup would not be counted. “In collision-related cases, fuel lines rupture, temperatures spike and, with oxygen available, fire becomes almost unavoidable,” said Anil Chhikara, former deputy transport commissioner of Delhi and currently faculty at Asian Institute of Transport Development. “But, a large number of sleeper bus fires are non-impact fires. They start due to electrical overload and are entirely preventable.” “Often there are many cases where buses catch fire due to wiring faults or overheating, following which passengers manage to escape, and the incident never triggers a serious investigation,” Chhikara said. Retrofitting and fire risk

More than nine people lost their lives in the Jewar accident. (Sunil Ghosh/ HT)