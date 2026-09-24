No OTP, no link: How a Lucknow CA lost ₹1.70 lakh in cyber fraud by replying 'no'

A simple “No” reply to a WhatsApp message allegedly cost a chartered accountant in Lucknow ₹1.70 lakh in a new cyber-fraud tactic in which the victim reportedly did not click any link, share an OTP (one-time password) or install a remote-access application. The incident points to a social-engineering tactic in which fraudsters allegedly use a fake transaction alert to prompt victims into responding. (ANI/ Representational)

The victim allegedly received a WhatsApp message claiming that ₹90,000 had been debited from their bank account. A follow-up message asked the victim to reply “No” if they had not authorised the transaction, according to a cyber-safety alert issued by Lucknow police.

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“The victim responded to the message, following which money was allegedly siphoned from their two bank accounts. The total loss was ₹1.70 lakh,” said ADCP (Crime) Kiran Yadav. The incident points to a social-engineering tactic in which fraudsters allegedly use a fake transaction alert to prompt victims into responding, rather than relying on links, OTPs or remote-access applications.