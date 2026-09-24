Meta Connect 2026: Here’s everything that was announced

At its Meta Connect 2026 event last night, the Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant unveiled a stream of new goods and software updates, with AI glasses and its Muse personal agent taking centre stage. Meta showcased the third-generation Ray-Ban Meta, introduced camera-free audio glasses and revealed a new Meta VR glasses device. Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest announcements from the event. Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta showcases its latest AI glasses, Muse assistant and VR hardware. (AI Generated)

Meta puts Muse at the centre of its AI push Meta’s biggest announcement was arguably Muse, its AI-powered personal agent designed to handle tasks rather than simply answer questions. The Facebook maker says Muse can set goals, customise feeds and share ideas, while users can also adjust its personality.

During the keynote, Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang demonstrated Muse finding a replacement for a broken vase, planning a holiday around bad weather and even negotiating an insurance bill. "Muse makes you money," Meta said on stage.

Muse is free for now, although Zuckerberg said that "over time we will profit by taking a small fee from transactions."

Starting now, Muse can also operate a user’s Mac with permission, including running programs in the background. Meta says email support is coming later. The company is also introducing connectors that let Muse interact with third-party services. Walmart, Best Buy, Gap, Sephora, Expedia, Box, GitHub and Granola are among the companies joining the ecosystem, while Instacart is expected soon.

Zuckerberg described the broader vision during the keynote, saying, "We're making personal superintelligence wearable," and argued that glasses could eventually become the main way people interact with AI assistants.

Meta also introduced Muse Voice, allowing users to customise the assistant’s voice, while its AI features are expanding into fitness and health-related tasks.