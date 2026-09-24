Meta Connect 2026: Here’s everything that was announced
Meta unveils new Ray-Ban Meta glasses, the Muse AI assistant, camera-free audio glasses, a Meta VR device and the Muse Charm handheld.
At its Meta Connect 2026 event last night, the Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant unveiled a stream of new goods and software updates, with AI glasses and its Muse personal agent taking centre stage. Meta showcased the third-generation Ray-Ban Meta, introduced camera-free audio glasses and revealed a new Meta VR glasses device. Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest announcements from the event.
Meta puts Muse at the centre of its AI push
Meta’s biggest announcement was arguably Muse, its AI-powered personal agent designed to handle tasks rather than simply answer questions. The Facebook maker says Muse can set goals, customise feeds and share ideas, while users can also adjust its personality.
During the keynote, Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang demonstrated Muse finding a replacement for a broken vase, planning a holiday around bad weather and even negotiating an insurance bill. "Muse makes you money," Meta said on stage.
Muse is free for now, although Zuckerberg said that "over time we will profit by taking a small fee from transactions."
Starting now, Muse can also operate a user’s Mac with permission, including running programs in the background. Meta says email support is coming later. The company is also introducing connectors that let Muse interact with third-party services. Walmart, Best Buy, Gap, Sephora, Expedia, Box, GitHub and Granola are among the companies joining the ecosystem, while Instacart is expected soon.
Zuckerberg described the broader vision during the keynote, saying, "We're making personal superintelligence wearable," and argued that glasses could eventually become the main way people interact with AI assistants.
Meta also introduced Muse Voice, allowing users to customise the assistant’s voice, while its AI features are expanding into fitness and health-related tasks.
New Ray-Ban Meta glasses and a $1,299 VR device
Meta also showed off the third-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which now come in more than 51 styles. The new models feature six microphones, improved audio and Dolby Atmos spatial audio. Prices start at $449, while the Lisa from Blackpink edition starts at $399.
The company also introduced its first camera-free smart glasses. Instead of capturing photos or video, these focus entirely on audio and are designed to be thinner while offering longer battery life. They start at $349 and are expected to ship in mid-October.
Meta says the glasses also offer Hearing Enhancement, with the company claiming they can function as FDA-certified hearing aids for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. The feature can be enabled with a one-time $149 payment.
Then came the Meta VR glasses, a much lighter spatial computing device weighing around 100 grams. Meta says it features a 5K display, hand-gesture controls, an AR keyboard and support for Muse. It will also support Quest games through controllers, Xbox Cloud Gaming and 3D entertainment. The device is priced at $1,299 and is scheduled to launch in spring 2027.
Meta also closed its keynote with Muse Charm, a small handheld device designed to give users access to Muse without wearing glasses. It is expected to ship around December, although Meta has not revealed its price yet.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSparsh Sharma
Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users. Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers. He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful. Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood. Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in.Read More
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