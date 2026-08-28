Four killed, 11 injured as speeding sleeper bus crashes into wall in MP’s Rajgarh

Four people were killed and 11 others injured on Friday morning after a speeding sleeper bus lost control on the Bhopal bypass bridge in Biaora and crashed into a wall in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district, police said. The deceased included cyber inspector Ravi KB, who was posted in Bengaluru. He was travelling to Indore with his team to apprehend a suspect

The deceased included cyber inspector Ravi KB, who was posted in Bengaluru. He was travelling to Indore with his team to apprehend a suspect. His team members, Vishwanath and Ramesh, were injured.

“The bus was in a high speed. Due to a curve in the bridge, the driver lost control and the bus crashed into the wall. Passengers in the upper-deck sleeper seats fell off the bridge after the windows shattered. Some also fell onto the bridge itself,” Rajgarh superintendent of police (SP) Amit Tolani said.

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“The bus was going from Kanpur to Indore. Four passengers lost their lives, including the driver,” Tolani added.

Passengers were pulled out of the bus with the help of locals. All 11 injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Biaora for treatment. Four critically injured were referred to Bhopal after receiving initial treatment.

Local MLA Narayan Singh Panwar said that he would ensure the installation of warning signs and speed breakers at the bridge’s curve. He expressed condolences to the victims and their families.