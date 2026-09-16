Father, 2 sons, members of banned outfit held over CRPF firing in Manipur: Cop

Two persons, both active members of banned underground outfit National Revolutionary Front Manipur (NRFM) were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the firing on Central Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Imphal West, police confirmed on Wednesday, adding that the two were brothers. According to the investigators, the two were involved in the August 22 firing on Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel at Lamlong bazar, Imphal East district and the September 10 firing on CRPF convoy at Khonghampat, Imphal West. (ANI/ Representational)

According to police the two brothers identified as Sheleibam Tomtin Meitei (27) and Sheleibam Jagatshyam Meitei (35) from Imphal East district were arrested on Tuesday based on information from CRPF corroborated by Manipur commando unit of both Imphal East and West districts.

According to the investigators, the two were involved in the August 22 firing on Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel at Lamlong bazar, Imphal East district and the September 10 firing on CRPF convoy at Khonghampat, Imphal West.

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“Their father, Sheleibam Yaima (56) was arrested earlier on September 11, in connection with the case of attack on CRPF at Khonghampat,” an officer said.

Police also recovered an AK-47 rifle with 43 live rounds, one 9mm pistol with three live rounds, one car, an auto-rickshaw, and a scooter.

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Earlier following the arrest of Yaima, a car used in the attack was recovered. One empty cartridge case was also recovered from the vehicle.

According to reports, Manipur since May 3, 2023 violence erupted between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, security forces have arrested over 800 insurgents, in which most of them are related with extortion and other criminal activities.