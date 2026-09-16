NSE IPO explained: Business model, financial performance and growth prospects

The market has been the business for the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Now, NSE could become an investment opportunity within that market. That makes the proposed NSE initial public offering (IPO) compelling for investors beyond its expected size and headline valuation. The deeper angle might not be the size of the issue or the eventual NSE IPO date, but how the exchange makes money, how resilient those earnings are and where its next phase of growth could come from. The NSE IPO promises potential for investors, driven by diverse revenue streams, significant market share, and emerging growth areas like passive investing and internationalisation.

This is the perspective investors need before evaluating the NSE IPO latest news. The company's Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) provides a detailed look at a business with trading volumes, domestic market position, multiple revenue streams and exposure to regulatory changes. NSE filed its DRHP on 17 June 2026 for an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 14.89 crore equity shares. Because SEBI rules bar an exchange from listing on its own trading platform, NSE's shares will list on the BSE rather than the NSE; a structural detail worth knowing before reading anything else about the issue.

NSE Business Model The NSE business model is built around several interconnected financial-market services rather than a single source of income. Trading remains the largest contributor, but the company also earns from clearing and settlement, listing services, data connectivity, data feeds, licensing and other market-infrastructure activities.

In Fiscal 2026, NSE generated ₹16,601.31 crore of revenue from operations. Transaction charges accounted for ₹13,057.01 crore, or 78.65% of revenue from operations. Within that, options trading contributed ₹9,997.56 crore – 60.22% of NSE's total revenue from operations – dwarfing the cash market ( ₹1,554.64 crore) and futures ( ₹1,480.09 crore). This concentration is important number in the business model: NSE's earnings are now driven by options trading, which is also why the segment is exposed to any regulatory tightening of derivatives. Data connectivity contributed ₹1,128.79 crore, while data-feed and terminal services generated ₹470.07 crore. Listing services contributed ₹352.43 crore (up 10% year-on-year, making it one of the few segments to grow in FY26) and clearing and settlement services ₹251.454 crore (down 21.8% year-on-year, although the cause of the decline should be sourced if attributed to broader trading activity).

Its index franchise is another layer. NSE Indices managed 425 indices as of 31 March 2026, including Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank. Of the ₹11.22 lakh crore invested in Indian index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) excluding gold and silver, ₹8.14 lakh crore was linked to Nifty indices.

NSE financial performance The NSE financial performance story is characterised by profitability, although Fiscal 2026 was softer than Fiscal 2025 on several measures.

NSE's total income stood at ₹18,713.37 crore in Fiscal 2026, compared with ₹19,176.83 crore in Fiscal 2025 and ₹16,352.06 crore in Fiscal 2024. In percentage terms, revenue from operations fell 3.1% year-on-year in FY26 (from ₹17,140.67 crore in FY25), while profit for the year fell a steeper 15.5%. Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were ₹11,097.9 crore in Fiscal 2026.

The company’s financial performance shows the strength of its operating economics. Revenue from operations increased at a 5.98% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between Fiscal 2024 and Fiscal 2026, reaching ₹16,601.31 crore.

However, investors should not overlook the softer year. Transaction-charge revenue declined as average daily trading volumes in cash equities, futures and options moderated. Futures transaction-charge revenue alone fell 14.31% in Fiscal 2026 from Fiscal 2025.

All this indicates that a profitable exchange can still experience earnings volatility when trading volumes or regulations change.

What gives NSE its competitive advantage? According to the World Federation of Exchanges data cited in the DRHP, NSE recorded the highest number of cash-equity and equity-derivatives trades in FY2026 .

It held 11.38% of global cash-equity trades and 51.18% of global equity-derivatives contracts. Within India, its Fiscal 2026 market share was 92.99% in the cash market, 99.79% in equity futures and 74.71% in equity options.

As of 31 March 2026, NSE's platform processed an average of 12-14 billion messages daily and could process approximately 5 million messages per second.

For an exchange, scale supports liquidity, attracts market participants and makes it easier to introduce additional products without proportionately increasing infrastructure costs.

NSE’s growth prospects The NSE’s growth prospects extend beyond increasing trading volumes. The DRHP identifies market data and indices, GIFT City and trading technology as emerging opportunity areas.

The first is passive investing. Index-fund assets increased sharply, while index funds were the fastest-growing mutual-fund segment between Fiscal 2021 and Fiscal 2026.

The second is internationalisation through the NSE International Exchange (NSEIX) at GIFT City. As of 31 March 2026, NSEIX had approximately 99.81% of the equity-derivatives contract volume among exchanges at GIFT International Financial Services Centre.

The third is product expansion. NSE introduced electricity futures in July 2025 and expanded its international product portfolio with additional index derivatives.

These factors could support NSE’s growth. Continued growth in financialisation, passive investing, institutional participation and international market activity could create multiple revenue opportunities for the exchange .

NSE IPO date and what investors should watch The NSE IPO date is still not officially fixed in the DRHP. The latest media reports suggest that NSE is targeting a launch around the middle of September, with a possible listing by 25 September 2026, subject to regulatory and market conditions.

Consequently, the NSE IPO date, price band and final issue terms remain the crucial pieces to watch. Investors following the IPO’s latest news should distinguish reported roadshow pricing from the final price discovered through the IPO process post IPO Allotment Status checking.

Final thought Trading activity represents the revenue stream, leaving earnings exposed to market volumes and regulatory intervention. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)'s changes to derivatives contracts, expiry structures, option-premium collection and position monitoring already affected trading volumes and related revenue in Fiscal 2026.

For readers following the NSE IPO date, the next stage is therefore less about speculation and more about valuation discipline.

The upcoming news may tell investors when the issue opens, but the DRHP tells them what they are buying. The more important exercise for a potential investor is to decide whether the final price reflects the company's financial performance, its business-model strengths and the longer-term growth prospects.

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The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.