No. 3 Notre Dame lists Moore, Viliamu-Asa as questionable but bloodied Knapp is a no-doubter to play

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman certainly is no P.J. Fleck. HT Image

One week after the Minnesota coach smeared the blood from linebacker Maverick Baranowski’s mouth on his face in a postgame celebration, Freeman had an entirely different reaction when Fighting Irish offensive lineman Anthonie Knapp came to the sideline with blood streaming down his face during Saturday's 37-26 victory at North Carolina.

“We talk about bloody Tuesdays around here, that was a bloody Saturday,” Freeman said Monday, referring to Notre Dame's practice mentality. "I saw him running toward me, saying something and I said ‘Go see the trainer,’ you know what I mean? Keep that blood to yourself.”

Knapp returned to the game after getting it stopped, and Freeman knows his player well enough that he didn't make the team's early week injury report.

Instead, No. 3 Notre Dame is preparing possibly being without All-American cornerback Leonard Moore in this weekend's game against longtime rival Stanford . Moore is in the concussion protocol and is listed as questionable.

But there is a backup plan.

“Right now, if Leonard wouldn't be able to go, it would be Jayden Sanders and DJ McKinney at cornerback,” Freeman said. “Mark Zackery IV would be a third and Pouncey and those guys, Khary , would be ready but that's always been the case.”

Linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa also is listed as questionable with a thumb injury, as is offensive lineman Matty Augustine, who is still working his way back from a right foot injury.

Freeman said Augustine is expected to practice this week, giving him a chance to return to the action Saturday.

“He did some football specific work last week with our strength staff and medical staff and this week, he'll get into practice,” Freeman said. “He's not going to go the entire practice every single rep, but he's going to start doing some football specific work within practice. So we'll determine, based on how he looks Tuesday, Wednesday, what his availability on Saturday.”

But Freeman isn't worried about plugging Augustine into a lineup that has been humming all season. The Irish have won 15 consecutive games over the past 12 1/2 months, and all five wins this season have come by double digits.

Notre Dame's biggest test yet also is looming on Oct. 17 at No. 8 Brigham Young, so getting Augustine back this week could give the coaches a glimpse into where he is in his recovery while knocking off some rust.

But Freeman has no doubt about Knapp's status. He's playing this weekend — even if it's another bloody mess.

“He's a tough dude, man,” Freeman said. “I saw a picture of him, and it was like blood everywhere. But that's Knapp for you, man.”

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