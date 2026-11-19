Lieutenant General Ashok Joshi (retd), 90, a decorated Indian Army veteran who participated in the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars and served as the Director General of Military Training (DGMT), died after allegedly falling from the terrace of his residential building in Salunke Vihar, Wanowrie, on Wednesday morning. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law. A senior officer of the Bombay Sappers, Joshi contributed to combat engineering, national security and military history. (HT PHOTO)

A senior officer of the Bombay Sappers, Joshi contributed to combat engineering, national security and military history. He also served as India’s defence attaché in Washington and remained closely associated with the Bombay Engineering Group and Centre after retirement.

According to Kondhwa police, Joshi lived in a flat on the third floor of the residential building. On the day of the incident, he informed his domestic help that he intended to go to the terrace to bask in the winter sun.

However, some time later, residents spotted his body on the premises of the building and alerted the domestic help, who subsequently informed his daughter.

“She (the daughter) rushed to the spot and took him to the Southern Command Hospital in an ambulance, where doctors declared him dead,” said senior police Inspector Santosh Khetmalas of Kondhwa police station.

Police registered an accidental death report (ADR) and recorded his daughter’s statement to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“His daughter told us that he had suffered from episodes of giddiness in the past and had fallen at home on a couple of occasions. The family expressed no suspicion about the domestic help, who has been working with them for the past eight years. We will conduct further inquiries as per the procedures,” Khetmalas said.

Joshi participated in both the 1965 and 1971 wars against Pakistan, he went on to hold senior positions in the Army, including the prestigious appointment of Director General of Military Training.

His association with the Bombay Sappers, one of the oldest combat engineering formations of the Indian Army, remained an important part of his professional and personal life. Even after retirement, he regularly attended functions at the Bombay Engineering Group and Centre and maintained close ties with serving and retired personnel.

A retired senior officer of the Bombay Sappers, who did not wish to be named, recalled Joshi as an officer whose professional contributions reflected the core values of the Corps.

“His insights on combat engineering and national security embodied our ethos. He remained closely associated with the Bombay Engineering Group and Centre even after retirement and regularly attended its functions,” the officer said.

Apart from his military service, Joshi was known for his prolific writing on military affairs and his interest in documenting military history. His views on combat engineering, defence preparedness and national security were valued by fellow veterans.

“He was among the seniormost, decorated and most respected veterans of the Indian Army,” said another Bombay Sappers veteran.