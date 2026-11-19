The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has fined a person ₹50,000 for dumping debris in a riverbed. The action was taken by the Vishrambaug Wada, ward office of PMC, on November 16. A huge load of debris was brought using a tractor and was being dumped in broad daylight. (HT PHOTO)

The sanitary inspector attached to the ward office spotted the accused, a resident of Yerawada, dumping waste in the riverbed. A huge load of debris was brought using a tractor and was being dumped in broad daylight.

Rajesh Gurum, assistant commissioner, Vishrambaug ward office, said, “We confiscated the tractor used to dump the waste. Later, he was asked to remove the waste dumped in the riverbed. The accused removed this waste using a JCB and truck, only after which he was set free after being fined,” he said.

Gurum said citizens should not dump garbage or litter in riverbeds or public places. “Citizens should cooperate with the municipal corporation to maintain the city’s environment and cleanliness”, he said.

According to solid waste management department, the fine charged for such offence is ₹5,000 to ₹25,000 ( ₹25,000 for water sources) the amount increases in incase of repeated offence.