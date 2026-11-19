Traffic movement around Prayeja City on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway has been altered from Thursday to facilitate construction of a vehicular underpass by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Under the revised arrangements, vehicles travelling from Suncity towards Prayеja City will be diverted via St Hilarious School towards Suncity. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The diversions, which will remain in force until further orders, have been introduced to prevent traffic congestion during the construction work.

Under the revised arrangements, vehicles travelling from Suncity towards Prayеja City will be diverted via St Hilarious School towards Suncity. Traffic heading from Prayеja City towards Sharad Hospital will be diverted through Madhukosh Society.

DCP (traffic) Sandeep Bhajibhakare said, “Vehicles travelling from Suncity towards Prayеja City will be diverted via St Hilarious School, while those heading towards Sharad Hospital will have to take the route through Madhukosh Society.”