The Wagholi police have arrested three people and detained a minor after seizing four country-made pistols and 15 live cartridges from their possession in Kesnand. Police investigations further revealed that More had allegedly procured the firearms from Madhya Pradesh. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The police identified the arrested accused as Aakash alias Gajya Ashok More, 21, a resident of Navratna Society in Wadgaonsheri; Manish Dilip Fernandes, 26, and Chandreshwar Malleshi (21), both residents of Chandor in Madgaon, Goa.

According to the police, a team from the Wagholi police station was patrolling the Kesnand area when police constable Pradeep Mote received information that three to four people carrying pistols were waiting on the road leading towards Jogeshwari Hill.

Acting on the information, a team led by police sub-inspector Shivshankar Raghu rushed to the spot and detained the four suspects. During a search, the police allegedly recovered four country-made pistols, four magazines and 15 live cartridges from them.

The seized firearms and ammunition have been collectively valued at approximately ₹4.18 lakh.

The preliminary investigation revealed that More had allegedly uploaded a post offering to sell a pistol on Instagram. Fernandes reportedly came across the post and contacted him to negotiate a deal. Accordingly, the two men from Goa travelled to Kesnand to purchase the firearms, where the police intercepted them.

Police investigations further revealed that More had allegedly procured the firearms from Madhya Pradesh.He also has a previous case registered against him for possessing a pistol, police said.

A case has been registered against the accused at the Wagholi police station under relevant provisions of the Arms Act.