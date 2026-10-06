Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet won

Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet will get work in team drills during practice this week but won't play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, Seattle coach Mike Macdonald told reporters on Monday. HT Image

Charbonnet, 25, hasn't yet made his season debut after tearing his ACL in the NFC Divisional Round defeat of the 49ers on Seattle's path to a Super Bowl championship.

The second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft ran for a career- high 730 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. He's rushed for 1,761 yards and 21 touchdowns while catching 95 passes for 693 yards and one touchdown in 49 games over the last three seasons for the Seahawks.

Fellow Seattle running back Jadarian Price, the 32nd overall pick in April's draft, was placed on injured reserve Saturday with a chest injury.

Unless the Seahawks sign veteran back Joe Mixon, who reportedly has a workout with the team Monday afternoon, that leaves just Emanuel Wilson, George Holani and Velus Jones as the team's active running backs for this week.

Macdonald also shared that All-Pro defensive lineman Leonard Williams' status is up in the air for the San Francisco game after he sustained an ankle injury in the Seahawks' 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Williams, 32, was a Pro Bowler in each of his first two full seasons in Seattle and has 39 tackles for loss and 25 sacks in 47 games with the Seahawks.

"We are optimistic, and we will see this week," Macdonald said of Williams' status.

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