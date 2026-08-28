Nithin Kamath says he ‘still doesn’t understand’ Rakhi return gifts, shares wife Seema’s stocks idea

He shared the post along with a picture of Seema sitting at a table with a laptop.

“I still don't understand the concept of a return gift on Rakhi. But Seema does, she's gifting her brother stocks this year,” Kamath wrote.

Kamath shared a post on X about the tradition, saying he does not quite understand why siblings are expected to exchange gifts. His wife Seema, however, seems to have no such confusion. This year, she is gifting her brother something a little different, stocks.

Rakhi usually means sweets, gifts and spending time with family. But Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath is still trying to understand the concept of a return gift on the festival.

‘A Rakhi gift with compounding returns’ The unusual gift idea prompted several users to join the conversation, with some joking that stocks were the perfect present for the Kamath family.

“She knows Kamath brothers won’t like any other gift than stocks,” one user commented.

“Finally, a Rakhi gift with compounding returns,” another wrote.

Someone else wondered whether Seema’s brother was also a Zerodha user, writing, “Hope Seema ji brother is also Zerodha user.”

Another user brought up how much the idea of gifts and investments has changed in recent years. “2-3 saal pehle yeh doubt nhi hote the but aj kal sab grow-w kar rhe hai toh never know,” the comment read.

Others simply approved of Seema’s choice. “Hahahaa… She knows better,” one person wrote.

Another user joked about the possibility of Kamath benefiting from the gift if the stocks were bought through Zerodha: “If she merely trades on your platform, you'll get the return gift.”

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Not everyone was ready to celebrate the gift just yet. One user quipped, “Hope she's not gifting stocks which are not performing or not trading.”

“Great gift,” another user simply wrote.

With Rakhi gifts becoming increasingly creative, Seema’s choice of stocks has certainly offered a different take on the traditional return gift.