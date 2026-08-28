Google Hyderabad employee brings parents to office for first time: ‘This is every girl’s dream’

A woman working at Google in Hyderabad shared a heartwarming video of her parents visiting her office for the first time, capturing a milestone that resonated with many social media users. A Google Hyderabad employee brought her parents to her office for the first time and shared the emotional moment. (Instagram/thatmoodycoder)

(Also read: ‘My office, their pride’: Google techie gives parents a tour of Bengaluru office. Watch)

Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Raksha Pahariya, posted a video documenting her parents’ visit to the Google office. The clip showed the family exploring different parts of the workplace and spending time together as Pahariya introduced them to the space where she works.

Parents explore Google office In the video, Pahariya can be seen taking her parents around different sections of the office. The family also enjoyed some lighter moments, including playing pool and posing for photographs at various spots inside the workplace.

For Pahariya, however, the visit appeared to be much more than just an office tour. It marked a proud personal moment, allowing her parents to see firsthand the place connected to her professional journey and achievements.

Sharing the video, Pahariya wrote: "This is every girl’s dream, to bring her parents to the place her dreams brought her. Thanks a lot to Google, for this amazing experience! A little proud moment I’ve been waiting to share — my parents, at my Google office, for the very first time. Some milestones are sweeter when you get to show them to the two people who made them possible."

Watch the clip here: