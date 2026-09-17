Jordan Mason injury news: Vikings coach confirms return timeline as Minnesota updates RB depth chart

Because Minnesota has its bye in Week 6, the timing of the injury could give Mason roughly five weeks to recover.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell announced Wednesday that Jordan Mason will be placed on injured reserve after suffering a fractured thumb. Mason underwent surgery to repair the injury and is expected to miss at least four games.

The Minnesota Vikings are set to begin the early portion of the season without their primary running back as the team deals with another setback on offense.

If his rehabilitation progresses as expected, the 27-year-old would be eligible to return for the Vikings’ Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Aaron Jones takes over Mason opened the season as Minnesota’s leading rusher and delivered 59 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries during the Vikings’ 39-22 victory over the Green Bay Packers. His longest run went for 28 yards.

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With Mason sidelined, Aaron Jones is expected to take over the lead-back duties. Jones also scored a touchdown against his former team in Week 1, finishing with 40 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Vikings add running back depth Minnesota promoted veteran DeeJay Dallas from its practice squad to the active roster to replace Mason. Dallas did not record a carry against Green Bay but caught one pass for one yard.

His promotion could put him in line for an increased role behind Jones, particularly with rookie Demond Claiborne having been inactive for the Week 1 victory. Dallas has primarily contributed on special teams over the past few seasons while playing for several teams.

The Vikings also added veteran Jerome Ford to the practice squad as they look to strengthen their options at running back.

Updated Vikings depth chart With Mason heading to injured reserve, Minnesota’s running back group now consists of Aaron Jones, DeeJay Dallas, Demond Claiborne and Jerome Ford.

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The team had already been dealing with uncertainty surrounding quarterback Kyler Murray’s availability for Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears as he works through the concussion protocol, adding another layer to Minnesota’s preparations.

Claiborne is still on the roster but did not suit up in the Vikings’ Week 1 victory over the Packers.