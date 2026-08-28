Air India cabin crew siblings from Manipur take sibling bond to the skies

For siblings Wahengbam Sureiya and Rohit Singh from Manipur, aviation has become more than a career. Growing up eight years apart in Imphal, the two are now cabin crew members at Air India, sharing the same demanding schedules, airport standbys and experiences thousands of feet above the ground. A sister’s aviation journey inspired her younger brother to follow in her footsteps and join Air India.

According to a story shared by Air India, Sureiya was the first in the family to enter aviation, while her younger brother eventually followed the path she had carved out.

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From admiration to inspiration Sureiya began her aviation journey in 2014, attracted by the opportunity to travel, meet people from different backgrounds and work in a profession where every day brought something new.

Back home, Rohit listened closely to her stories from the skies.

"She was the first one in our family to dream about a career in aviation," Rohit recalls. "Seeing her become cabin crew and travel to different parts of the world really inspired me. I loved hearing about her experiences, and eventually I decided to follow in her footsteps."

Years later, Rohit joined Air India, turning his childhood admiration into a career of his own.

Siblings who became colleagues Working for the same airline has also changed their relationship, giving them a deeper understanding of each other's demanding routines.

"Working for the same airline has definitely brought us closer," says Sureiya. "We understand each other's schedules, the long flights and the tired days. It has changed our relationship from being just siblings to being colleagues. We share experiences, support each other and sometimes even learn from one another."

"We understand each other's work and the lifestyle that comes with it, so we have a lot more to talk about and relate to," Rohit says. "It's nice having someone who understands what I'm going through without me having to explain everything."

Family moments between flights Even airport standby duties have become opportunities to spend time together.

"One thing I really enjoy is when we happen to be on standby at the same airport," says Rohit. "We spend time together, catch up, tease each other and time just flies."

On one such occasion, the siblings were assigned the same cab home. Their identical address left the driver wondering whether there had been an error.

"He called the transport team to confirm the address," Sureiya recalls. "When we boarded the cab, he looked at us and joked, 'When did Air India start hiring family packages?'"

Finding home at 35,000 feet Despite frequently flying to different destinations, small gestures keep the siblings connected.

"A simple call asking if I've eaten, how my day was, or just talking about random things," Rohit says. "Even when I'm far away on a flight to say Bali, while she maybe operating a flight to Dubai, those small moments make me feel at home."

Sureiya finds the same comfort when her brother is waiting after a tiring journey.

"After a long flight, if he's off duty, he'll cook a simple warm meal for me," she says. "That instantly makes me feel at home."

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Rohit says the admiration that inspired his career remains unchanged.

"As a person, I admire her for being kind, caring and always supportive," he says. "As cabin crew, I admire her confidence, professionalism and the way she carries herself."