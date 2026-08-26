Man shows airplane window view to family on video call before take-off: ‘Someone else’s little moment of wonder’

For many frequent flyers, looking out of an airplane window is hardly a big deal. But for one family watching from the other end of a video call, the view from above was clearly something to get excited about. Man shares airplane view with family. (Representative Image)

A fellow passenger captured the moment when a man turned his phone towards the airplane window so his family could see the view. Their delighted response, “Tumhi lucky aahet!”, has now struck a chord with people online.

Ami Palan, who was sitting next to the man, shared what happened on X. “A man sitting next to me on the flight got the window seat and was showing the view to his family on a video call. They excitedly said, ‘Tumhi lucky aahet!’ And they were genuinely so excited just to virtually look out of an airplane window,” she wrote.

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Palan said the moment made her think about how easily we can overlook things that may feel special to someone else.

“Sometimes, the things that feel ordinary to us can be someone else’s little moment of wonder. Small joys,” she added.

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