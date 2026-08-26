This 79-year-old man has been delivering parcels in Jamshedpur for 33 years: ‘Love keeps me going’

A routine courier delivery turned into a memorable conversation when a woman met 79-year-old courier worker C.K. Mukherjee, who still cycles across Jamshedpur to deliver parcels. Having spent more than three decades on the job, Mukherjee spoke about his work, his health and the people whose love and respect keep him going. Jamshedpur’s 79-year-old courier worker shares his inspiring journey. (Instagram/@mahimabhalotia)

In the video, Instagram user Mahima Bhalotia can be heard asking Mukherjee about his age and profession. “Uncle, how old are you?” she asks, to which he replies, “Seventy-nine.”

When asked what he does, Mukherjee says, “I work in a courier service.” He reveals that he has been working with DTDC Courier for around 35 years, before correcting himself and saying it has been 33 years.

Asked how he continues to work at his age and where he gets the strength to do so, Mukherjee talks about the areas he covers while making deliveries. He says he has delivered parcels across Jamshedpur, including up to Babanand Hospital and Tirundi Miles.

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The woman then asks whether the heat and rain affect him while cycling around the city. Mukherjee says they do not. “I keep going because of God’s blessings and because of the love, affection and respect that you people give me. That gives me the strength to keep going,” he says.

Asked how long he would like to continue working, Mukherjee speaks about a recent operation on both his eyes. He says he is a poor man and was able to undergo the procedure with the help of donations and people who supported him.

He recalls what his doctor told him after the operation. “At your age, there is nothing wrong with your body. Keep riding your bicycle like this and you can spend the next 100 years laughing and enjoying life,” Mukherjee recalls the doctor telling him.

Mukherjee also shares a story about a stranger who once gave him ₹100 and told him, “Dada, buy something to eat.” He says the man was very kind and that he continued delivering to him afterwards, but never saw him again.

Towards the end of the conversation, Mukherjee introduces himself as C.K. Mukherjee and says he is Bengali. He then explains what motivates him to keep working and supporting his family.

“I am able to keep going because of the respect, love and affection you people give me. Somehow, I am managing to support my family and keep things going,” he says.

Check out the full video below: