‘No matter what you do, I won’t deliver’: Woman alleges delivery boy refused her parcel

Mishra also urged Flipkart to look into the matter, writing, “Flipkart should also take action against this, as Ekart delivers their parcels. Customers face problems because of such people.”

Calling the alleged cancellation unfair, Mishra added, “Cancelling an item without even calling the customer is absolutely wrong. Action should be taken against such delivery boys who act according to their own whims.”

The post was shared by X user Mahi Mishra. In the caption, Mishra wrote, “This is an Ekart delivery boy who used to cancel a person's parcel without even calling. The customer then went to Ekart's hub and asked for the item to be delivered from there. Then the delivery boy refused to deliver the item, saying, ‘No matter what you do, I won't deliver it to you.’”

An X post about an alleged delivery dispute has drawn reactions from users. The post claims a delivery agent cancelled a woman’s parcel without calling her and later refused to deliver it. She reportedly went to the delivery hub to collect the parcel but was allegedly turned away.

Internet shares delivery woes The post prompted several users to share their own experiences with delivery companies.

One user wrote, “Absolutely right. Action should be taken against such delivery boys. They harass customers. Just look at Flipkart and Ekart.”

Another said they had faced a similar situation and criticised the lack of accessible customer support. “Ekart support is inaccessible. It is difficult to hold them accountable. Yet, I used all the options available and filed complaints,” the user wrote.

A third user claimed such incidents had become common across courier companies. “First, you receive a message from Delhivery or Ekart mentioning that your courier is out for delivery. A few hours later, you get another message saying that your packet was undelivered because you were not available. There was no delivery attempt,” they wrote.

Another user said they had faced a similar issue with Amazon, adding that they contacted the company quickly whenever it happened.

“I have also faced this type of problem with Ekart. They just give one ring and disconnect the call. Later, a message is received saying that due to your non-availability at home, the parcel could not be delivered. After that, they never call,” another user claimed.

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The discussion has raised concerns about delivery attempts, communication with customers and how companies handle parcels marked as undelivered.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)