Danish hygge meets desi dhol at Denmark Day celebrations in Delhi

Highlighting the bond between the two nations, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, Ambassador of Denmark to India, addressed the gathering, saying, “Our two countries share a strong commitment to innovation, sustainability, and green growth. And perhaps most importantly, we share a genuine fascination with food, good company, Danish hygge, and Indian hospitality. So tonight, let’s celebrate Denmark, India, and the friendship that brings us together.”

Good food, high energy, and heavy dhol beats filled the air as the Royal Danish Embassy in New Delhi marked Denmark Day on Friday evening.

The real pulse of the evening, though, came alive when guest of honor Navtej Singh Rehal better known as Nav, the lead singer of the iconic band Bombay Rockers took over the stage.

Famous for his OG hit Aari Aari and then the remake in the film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the Danish-Indian musician brought his signature Indo-Danish flair to the celebration, sending the energy through the roof with live dhol and his other famous song, Rock Tha Party.

Expressing his joy at performing for the crowd, Nav shared, “It’s a true honor for me to be here in India, in my motherland, even though I was born and raised in Denmark... I believe music has a unique way of crossing borders and bringing people together, and I feel incredibly proud to be part of that bridge.”