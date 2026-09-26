The great iced coffee debate: Is it okay to bring it to a job interview?

The internet has found its latest battlefield, and it’s drenched in condensed milk and double-shot espresso. What started as a standard career advice video on social media has spiralled into a generational warfare over workplace etiquette. So, what’s happening? A TikTok video by US-based corporate recruiter Caitlin Wehniainen speaking about Gen Z candidates walking into job interviews, cold beverage in tow, clocked 500K views. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

How it started A TikTok video by US-based corporate recruiter Caitlin Wehniainen speaking about Gen Z candidates walking into job interviews, cold beverage in tow, clocked 500K views.

She called it an immediate faux pas. “Don’t waltz into your interview all casual with an iced coffee,” she said, adding, It looks like you went to Target, then you went to Starbucks, now you’re stopping by your interview, then you’re onto the next thing.”

She also said it gives “an overly casual vibe”, diving the internet in what is now going viral as “the great iced coffee debate” across LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Threads.

Professionals call it a red flag Recruiters and corporate veterans jumped in to defend the stance. An HR manager wrote, “Holding a sweat-dripping cup of iced coffee leaves your right hand cold and clammy right before you greet your interviewer.”

Others cited the possibility of spills, noisy sipping and fidgeting. As one commenter put it, “Professional millennial here: Leave your emotional support coffee in the car!”

Why is it such a big deal, ask gen z Many younger professionals dismissed the criticism as rigid and disconnected from modern workplaces, arguing that a candidate’s drink says little about their competence.

Content creators like Laura (@loewhaley) also highlighted that while iced coffee is considered unprofessional, hot coffee is more accepted in the workplace. “Why is it okay to bring hot coffee, but iced coffee is where you draw the line? Is it because Gen Z likes cold coffee?” a user asked.

What India says The debate began in the US, but it resonates with young Indian professionals navigating workplaces that range from traditional corporate offices to relaxed creative studios.

Graphic designer Kavya Kapoor, 24, views the backlash as outdated micromanagement: “If a company rejects a qualified candidate over a cup of coffee, it’s a toxic environment that I wouldn’t want to work in anyway.”

Recruiters, however, say the issue is not iced coffee specifically, but carrying a distracting object into a high-stakes conversation.

HR professional Shilpa Sharma says first impressions are shaped by subconscious perceptions. “Your focus during an interview should be entirely on building rapport and showcasing your competence. Carrying an iced coffee creates unnecessary visual noise, potential spill risks and fidgeting habits,” she explains.

Communication and etiquette coach Shivani Sharma agrees: “Professionalism is essentially context awareness. Holding a cup occupies your hands, restricts the body language and limits natural gestures. Juggling a cup while answering questions or sipping while the interviewer speaks transforms a beverage into a distraction.”