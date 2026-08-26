Bengaluru auto driver calms tearful commuter after her scary encounter with ‘creep’: ‘Asked if I had eaten’

Bengaluru resident Aayushi experienced both the cruelty and kindness of a city in a single commute. After a terrifying encounter with a “creep” that left her weeping inside an auto-rickshaw, the driver, Chandan, offered an unexpected lifeline of empathy. Communicating pure warmth without a shared language, he helped her calm down and overcome her fear. The image of the auto ride in Bengaluru shared by the woman. (Aayushi)

Aayushi wrote on social media how she started crying in her auto on her way to the office “because of a creep”. However, her distress was soon washed away, thanks to the auto driver Chandan.

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Recalling the moment, Aayushi explained, “The cutest Anna who didn’t know Hindi at all somehow had a full blown conversation with me, calming me down, telling me God is there, and asking if I’d eaten breakfast.”

She went on to express how it made her feel. “I’ve not experienced this kind of warmth here before; great reminder that the same place that’ll break your heart can mend it too. If you look for gold, you’ll find gold.”

In a conversation with hindustantimes.com over DM, Aayushi shared, “This happened near Ejipura flyover, the driver just noticed me cry didn't know what had happened and started saying in Kannada that don't cry, all I could understand him saying is that God will take care of everything, which reminded me of my grandad and made me smile.”

The woman shared how Chandan asked her if she had eaten. “It made me feel warm and cared for immediately.”

How did social media react? An individual posted, “I hope you’re feeling better now! Please carry pepper spray! I’ve made that a default thing to carry around at this point.” Aayushi responded, “Thanks, yes, never thought I’d need it first thing in the morning.”

Another commented, “Sometimes kindness from a complete stranger hits differently because they have nothing to gain from it. Chandan Anna may not have shared your language, but somehow understood exactly what you needed at that moment.” A third expressed, “This is so heartwarming. Chandan Anna sounds like such a beautiful soul.”

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A fourth wrote, “A similar thing happened to me when a drunkard created a ruckus on my path and nearby auto anna offered me a ride without asking anything about the fare or location. He spoke kindly to calm me down and dropped me off safely at my destination for a minimal fare. Such people do exist.”