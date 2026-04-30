‘He didn’t stop because he accepted my ride’: Bengaluru woman gives T-shirt to drenched auto driver, internet moved

A Bengaluru woman has won praise online after sharing a heartwarming incident involving an auto driver during heavy rain in the city. Taking to Instagram, the woman, named Priyanka, posted a video recounting how a routine ride from JP Nagar to Koramangala turned into an emotional reminder of kindness and empathy. A Bengaluru woman recalled a rain ride where she gave a soaked auto driver a T-shirt. (Instagram/wander_with_priyashish)

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In the text overlaid on the clip, Priyanka said that it was not raining when she booked the auto. However, soon after the ride began, it started pouring. “I was coming from JP Nagar to Koramangala. When I booked the auto, it wasn't raining at all. As soon as I started, it started raining,” she wrote.

She added that the rain was light at first and she was enjoying the cool weather, but it soon became heavy. The auto had no covers, leaving both her and the driver completely drenched within minutes.

Driver continued despite getting drenched Priyanka said the driver kept checking on her during the ride and appeared concerned that she was getting wet. Since she was heading home, she said she was not too worried as she could change after reaching.

After some time, she asked him, “Thandi nahi lag rahi bhaiya?” The driver smiled and replied, “Lag rahi hai kya kar skte hai madam.” She said he was fully wet too, but continued driving.

What stayed with her most was his next remark. “Madam apka request accept kar liya tha isliye nahi ruk paya nahi to auto kahin khada kar deta me,” he told her. Priyanka said the words touched her as he had chosen not to stop because he had already accepted her ride.

When she later asked where he lived, he said, “Banashankari.” As they neared her destination, she asked where he would go next, to which he quietly replied, “Kahi nahi.”

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Gesture wins hearts Moved by his condition, Priyanka asked him to wait and brought him a T shirt. “The moment I gave him the T shirt, his smile said everything. He really needed that,” she wrote, adding, “Sometimes humanity is just about noticing someone's discomfort and doing whatever little you can.”

She shared the video with the caption, “Not posting this for appreciation. Just a reminder that helping someone, even in the smallest way, brings a different kind of happiness. And honestly, feeling thankful to God for giving us the ability and chance to help someone in need.”

Watch the clip here: