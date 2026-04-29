‘Bengaluru finally breathes’: Internet rejoices as rain brings relief from intense heat

Heavy rain lashed parts of Bengaluru on Wednesday evening, bringing much-needed relief after days of warm weather. As showers swept across several neighbourhoods, residents took to social media to share videos, photos and reactions, with many celebrating the sudden change in weather. Users online rejoiced as showers brought down temperatures in Bengaluru. (PTI)

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The rain, accompanied by cloudy skies in some areas, brought down the temperature and gave the city a refreshing break. Several users shared clips of wet roads, dark clouds and light showers from different parts of Bengaluru.

Internet celebrates the weather change Reacting to the showers, one user wrote, “Bengaluru finally breathes. After days of heat and restless air, the rain arrives like relief the city didn’t know it was waiting for. Sometimes all it takes is one quiet shower to remind you: Even chaos slows down eventually.”

Another user shared their excitement over the sudden weather change and said, “Oh man ...the hailstorm in Bengaluru.” A third user posted a video from Sarjapura Road and wrote, “Drizzle.. continues most of part of the city, respite from heat, video from Sarjapura road.”

Many others simply expressed joy at seeing the city return to its familiar rainy mood. “I love this Bengaluru,” one user commented, while another added, “This looks so good.” A user said, “Hailstones in Bangalore! Whataaa crazy weather. Time for some filter coffee.”

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