World Cup: Jugraj sees his reflection in Harmanpreet, calls him \"trump card\"

"I even tell him, 'You are playing,' and I feel like I am on the field."

"His style is exactly like mine. His playing style and aggression remind me of myself. I see my reflection in him," Jugraj said.

A product of the Surjit Hockey Academy like Harmanpreet, Jugraj said the India captain's aggressive approach often reminds him of his own playing days.

New Delhi, Former India drag-flicker Jugraj Singh sees shades of his own aggressive game in Harmanpreet Singh, terming him "trump card" at the FIH World Cup, beginning this week.

Jugraj, whose promising international career was cut short by a car accident in 2003, rates Harmanpreet among the world's top three drag-flickers and feels the India captain has developed into a player the team can rely on in crucial moments.

"Harmanpreet is currently one of the top three drag-flickers in the world. He has been playing brilliantly since the Tokyo Olympics. A player who consistently performs well when the team needs him is a 'trump card', and I think that player will be Harmanpreet," Jugraj told PTI in an interview.

"He has also worked hard on his fitness," he added.

Jugraj, 43, was the star of India's title-winning campaign at the 2001 Junior World Cup in Hobart and was regarded as one of the finest drag-flickers of his generation, alongside Pakistan's Sohail Abbas and Germany's Florian Kunz.

His career, however, came to an abrupt end following a car accident near Jalandhar in 2003.

Jugraj has remained closely associated with Harmanpreet's game, speaking to him after tournaments and national camps and sharing observations on his performance.

"From outside, I am able to note a lot of things and guide him. Of course, the coaching staff must be doing this too, but I have worked with Harman for a long time," he said.

Jugraj, currently posted as SP , believes video analysis can help drag-flickers identify technical details that may not be apparent during live action.

"When we watch in slow motion on TV, we can see the movements of the rushers and goalkeepers. If you share all these things with the player, he benefits. He also insists that I tell him about his shortcomings," he said.

He feels Harmanpreet's willingness to keep learning despite his achievements is among his biggest strengths.

"It is also a special quality of his that he is always eager to learn and seek guidance. Even after winning two Olympic medals, including one under his captaincy, he remains grounded. He is one-in-a-generation player," he said.

Jugraj, however, cautioned that success at the World Cup will require more than a potent drag-flick.

"In today's hockey, it is not just about being a drag-flicker. What matters is your skill, how much you are able to assist in scoring goals and how you coordinate with other players," he said.

"Hockey is a team sport, so teammates also have to fully support you. The team's bonding looks strong this time."

With technology and video analysis playing an increasingly important role in modern hockey, Jugraj expects opponents to closely study Harmanpreet's penalty-corner routines.

"Every team will target Harman and his game will be thoroughly video-analysed. Therefore, he will have to innovate and surprise the opposing teams," he said.

Jugraj also stressed the importance of coordination between the pusher, stopper and flicker during penalty corners.

"Goals are scored through the coordination of the pusher, stopper and flicker. The ball pusher is the most important player for the flicker. If he delivers a good ball and the stopper performs well, no one can stop the goal. All three should have a good plan," he said.

He added that India's other drag-flickers will also have an important role.

"The other flickers will also play a crucial role because the element of surprise is essential," he said.

Jugraj is confident the current Indian side has the quality and preparation to end the country's long wait for a World Cup medal.

"I had this conversation with Harman, I told him that you have given us an Olympic medal, and we have Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Asia Cup medals. Only the World Cup medal is missing, and we hope that this time around, that gap will be filled," he said.

"This team is well prepared and the bonding is visible. The team is fully capable of ending the 50-year wait."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.