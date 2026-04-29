Bengaluru man shares ₹3.6 lakh monthly expenses, says he still saved ₹80,000

A Bengaluru techie has sparked a discussion on social media after sharing a detailed breakdown of how he spent nearly ₹3.6 lakh in March while working as a software engineer in the city. Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Souraja, posted a video in which he listed his major expenses for the month, including a new bike, money sent home, rent, investments, groceries and travel. A Bengaluru man broke down his March expenses of ₹3.6 lakh, saying a new bike was his biggest purchase. (Instagram/this.is.souraja)

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In the video, he said, “Come let me show you how I spent ₹3.6 lakhs in the month of March as a software engineer living in Bengaluru. So here are the things on which I spent in the last month. The most expensive thing was obviously my bike. I purchased it at the end of February and paid the ex showroom price using a credit card, so I had to clear the bill in March, which was around ₹2.51 lakhs.”

He added that he also sent money home. “Some money I send home and give to my mother, and that is around ₹50,000. Next is investments and SIPs, which is around ₹20,000. After that comes rent. I live in a shared 3 BHK flat and my share of the rent is around ₹18,000.”

Rent, groceries and travel costs Souraja further explained that his cook and maid expenses came to around ₹3,700, while food orders and dinners cost him about ₹2,000. His electricity bill was ₹700, while phone and internet bills were not included as they are reimbursed by his company. He also said his share of groceries was around ₹5,000.

Talking about fuel and travel, he said, “Fuel costs were a little high this month because of the new bike. I wanted to complete 1,000 kilometres before the first service, so I went to Coorg and my share of the trip expenses was around ₹6,000.”

He concluded, “The total comes to around ₹3,59,000 to ₹3,60,000. Even after deducting this from the salary I received in March, I still saved around ₹80,000.”

Take a look here at the clip: