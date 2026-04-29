Bengaluru techie loses 11.5 lakh in Europe trip scam linked to Facebook page

A 33 year old software engineer from northeast Bengaluru allegedly lost ₹11.5 lakh while trying to book a holiday to Europe after falling victim to an online travel scam, according to a report by Deccan Herald.

A Bengaluru techie was duped of ₹ 11.5 lakh while trying to book a Europe holiday via Facebook.(Representational image/Unsplash)

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(Also read: ‘His smile meant everything’: Bengaluru Google techie takes Nanaji to office campus. Viral video)

Police said the woman, who lives in Thanisandra and works at a private firm in the city, came across a Facebook page named ‘Jetha Iccha Setha Jai Travels and Events’ while browsing online for travel packages.

Trip inquiry turns costly

According to her complaint, the woman contacted the travel company using two phone numbers listed on the Facebook page to enquire about a Europe trip.

The suspects reportedly responded by sharing details of the package and convinced her that the booking process was legitimate.

(Also read: ‘I rejected IIM Bangalore’: Techie shares reason behind ‘controversial’ decision)

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{{^usCountry}} Once they realised she was interested in travelling, the accused allegedly began contacting her from multiple phone numbers and asked her to make several payments for different travel related formalities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once they realised she was interested in travelling, the accused allegedly began contacting her from multiple phone numbers and asked her to make several payments for different travel related formalities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the fraudsters claimed the money was needed for visa processing, flight bookings, accommodation arrangements and other travel expenses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the fraudsters claimed the money was needed for visa processing, flight bookings, accommodation arrangements and other travel expenses. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Believing the trip was genuine, the woman transferred a total of ₹12.77 lakh through multiple transactions. Trip ‘cancelled’, refund denied {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Believing the trip was genuine, the woman transferred a total of ₹12.77 lakh through multiple transactions. Trip ‘cancelled’, refund denied {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After completing the payments, the woman reportedly contacted the travel company to ask for confirmation regarding her trip. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After completing the payments, the woman reportedly contacted the travel company to ask for confirmation regarding her trip. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the suspects allegedly informed her that the Europe trip had been cancelled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the suspects allegedly informed her that the Europe trip had been cancelled. {{/usCountry}}

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When she demanded a refund, they returned only ₹1.18 lakh, police said.

The woman then repeatedly asked for the remaining amount, but the accused allegedly refused to refund the rest of the money.

Realising that she may have been cheated, she approached the police and filed a complaint.

Police begin investigation

Officials said the Northeast Cybercrime Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

Authorities are now trying to trace the individuals involved and determine how the fraudulent operation was being run.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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