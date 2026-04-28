‘I rejected IIM Bangalore’: Techie shares reason behind ‘controversial’ decision

A digital creator has gone viral after revealing why he turned down a coveted seat at IIM Bangalore. Faced with a simultaneous job promotion and the prospect of heavy student loan debt, he chose to stick with his career. He argued that the immediate financial stability allowed him to build a solid foundation for his future and his family. By choosing the professional climb over an MBA degree, he was able to fulfil his parents' and family's dreams, a decision he said he stands by without any regret. Snippets from a video shared by a techie. (Instagram/@sorted.hrish)

The video, shared by “sorted.hrishi”, opens with a text insert that reads, “Controversial Pro Maxxxx”. The techie then says, “I did something extremely controversial from the arranged marriage POV.”

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He continues, “I rejected IIM Bangalore. Yes, you heard me right. I got into IIM Bangalore and I still didn’t go.”

He explains that around the same time he was accepted into the prestigious educational institute, he was also promoted at his job. “At the same time, I got promoted in my job.”

This sudden development left him with two options: To take a loan to do an MBA or to stick with his job. He chose the latter. “I chose the second option. It helped me build a much-needed base for myself.”

As the video unfolds, he shares what his decision has given him. He shared that with a strong career, he could experiment more, give the luxuries to his parents and his family.”

He expresses, “Most importantly I was able to give my parents their dream house while they could still enjoy it.”

The digital creator shares that he might be rejected in an arranged marriage setup for turning down an IIM offer, but he doesn’t regret his decision.

He posted the video with a caption that read, “Probably the hardest decisions of my life and I don’t regret it a bit! What do you think of this?”