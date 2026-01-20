IIM-Ahmedabad vs Harvard: What ₹25 lakh vs ₹1.8 crore actually gets you

How much does it cost to do an MBA from India’s top business school versus one from the world’s top business school? What is the average salary after graduation? These are other differences between Harvard and IIM-Ahmedabad were discussed in a video that is going viral online. Abhijay Arora, a Harvard MBA graduate, sat down with content creator Kushal Lodha to compare it with IIM-A

Abhijay Arora, a Harvard MBA graduate who is currently working at Google, sat down with content creator Kushal Lodha to compare and contrast his alma mater with IIM-Ahmedabad.

IIM-A vs Harvard Business School The Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad is regarded as India’s top B-school, and is also among its oldest. Established in 1961, it is often referred to as the Harvard Business School of India.

Notable IIM-A alumni include Raghuram Rajan, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Falguni Nayar, KV Kamath and many more.

On the other hand, Harvard Business School (HBS) in USA is consistently ranked among the world's best business schools, often at the first or second spot globally alongside Stanford and Wharton. It has produced notable alumni like Ray Dalio, Rahul Bajaj, Jamie Dimon and Anand Mahinda, among others.