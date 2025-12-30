Search
Tue, Dec 30, 2025
IIM-Ahmedabad students ordered over 60,000 print-outs via Blinkit in 2025

BySanya Jain
Updated on: Dec 30, 2025 09:48 am IST

Blinkit's playful billboard near IIM-Ahmedabad reveals students ordered 60,456 print-outs in 2025, averaging over 165 daily. 

Blinkit has pitched two of the country’s top business schools in a playful battle that compares not their placement data or rankings, but something much more telling — the number of mixers ordered on campus.

A Blinkit billboard reveals how many print-outs were ordered in IIM-A this year (Instagram/@catprepwithpallav)
The quick-commerce platform has been running an outdoor advertising campaign in which billboards revealing data about Blinkit ordering habits have popped up across several cities.

XLRI vs IIM-C

One such billboard by Blinkit reveals that XLRI - Xavier School of Management in Jamshedpur ordered twice as many mixers as Indian Institute of Management in Calcutta.

“XLRI ordered double the mixers than IIM-C,” reads the billboard.

Mixers refer to non-alcoholic beverages used to mix with alcohol. A tongue-in-cheek line at the bottom of the Blinkit billboard then asked, “Kyun nahi ho rahi padhai? (Why is studying not happening?)”

LinkedIn user Pranav Karmakar was one of many who appreciated Blinkit’s sense of humour. “The XLRI vs IIM Calcutta rivalry was always a campus thing. Blinkit took it out of the classrooms and put it on a billboard,” he wrote.

IIM-Ahmedabad and print-outs

If Blinkit’s cheeky implication about XLRI parties hit a nerve, students of another top B-school were apparently more academically inclined. Blinkit has put up a billboard near IIM-Ahmedabad that reveals the number of print-outs ordered on campus in 2025.

The Blinkit data reveals that 60,456 print-outs were ordered in IIM-A this year. That equals more than 165 print-outs every single day of the year.

Blinkit’s hyperlocal humour found appreciation in this case too. LinkedIn user Akash Shinde noted, “Blinkit did not put up hoardings. They put up inside jokes with a media budget.”

(Also read: ISB student orders from Blinkit, Swiggy and Zepto to see who delivers first. Guess who won)

