'Silent superheroes': Blinkit saves the day after couple forgets sindoor during wedding ceremony. Watch

A wedding ceremony took an unexpected turn when a couple realised mid-ritual that the sindoor- an essential part of the ceremony - had been forgotten. The moment, captured in a video shared on Instagram, shows the ritual briefly pausing as family members quickly turned to a quick-commerce app to resolve the situation. Several users also praised Blinkit, while others joked about the situation. (Instagram/@vogueshaire)

The video opens with a “disclaimer” explaining that this was not staged content but a genuine wedding-day mix-up. It then shows the wedding underway when it is discovered that the sindoor, required for the next part of the ceremony, is missing.

As the video progresses, family members are then seen coordinating an urgent order on Blinkit while the bride and groom wait. The delivery arrives within minutes, following which the ceremony resumes and the groom completes the sindoor ritual amid applause from relatives and friends.

“Right in the middle of all the madness, Pooja and Hrishi realized one tiny but very important thing was missing. Cue awkward smiles, nervous laughs, and then… Blinkit to the rescue! Because when rituals can’t wait and the wedding clock is ticking, quick deliveries save the day. Proof that modern love stories don’t just come with romance — they come with same-day delivery too,” the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

The video has since gained traction online, with many users calling it a relatable example of last-minute wedding hiccups. “This happened at my devar's wedding in Gujrat too and the blinkit guy delivered it,” one user wrote.

“Same happened in my brother in law's son's wedding,” shared another.

Several users also praised Blinkit, while others joked about the situation.

“Imagine at this moment that girl asking, khali sindoor p delivery fee lgri hai kuch aur bi add krna h?,” one user jokingly wrote.

“Imagine doing destination wedding outside India and realizing they don't have blinkit,” commented another.

“@letsblinkit silent superheroes,” wrote a third user. “Blinkit ne bana di Jodi,” quipped one user.