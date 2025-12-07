Naveen Jindal and brothers dance to Na Na Na Na Re at family wedding. Watch

The billionaire Jindal family came together last week for the wedding celebrations of Yashaswini Jindal. Yashaswini Jindal is the daughter of industrialist Naveen Jindal, the chairman of Jindal Steel and Power and a member of the Lok Sabha. She married Shashwat Somani on Friday in Delhi. The billionaire Jindal brothers perform onstage for Yashaswini Jindal's wedding. (X/@SangitaSJindal)

Naveen Jindal performed onstage for Yashaswini and Shashwat’s wedding celebrations. He was joined by his three elder brothers — Prithviraj Jindal, Sajjan Jindal and Ratan Jindal.

Naveen Jindal performs onstage

The four Jindal brothers — belonging to one of India’s most prominent industrialist families — shook a leg to Daler Mehndi’s evergreen hit Na Na Na Na Re.

A video shared by Sajjan Jindal’s wife on social media shows them dancing onstage. “It was wonderful to see all my brother in laws dancing together!” Sangita Jindal wrote. She added that the performance took place as part of the wedding festivities of Shashwat and Yashaswini Jindal.

Prithviraj Jindal, Sajjan Jindal, Ratan Jindal and Naveen Jindal were filmed laughing and smiling as they shook a leg onstage.

Naveen Jindal is the youngest of the four sons of late industrialist OP Jindal, who founded the OP Jindal Group. He represents the Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Several MPs across party lines attended his daughter’s wedding, which took place at the opulent Jindal House in Delhi, according to a report in Financial Express.