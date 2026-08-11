Bengaluru man skips ₹150 cab ride, takes ₹12 bus instead: ‘Money can’t buy nostalgia’
A Bengaluru man ditched a ₹150 cab ride for a ₹12 bus and said the trip filled him with nostalgia.
A Bengaluru man’s frustrating attempt to find a ride home took an unexpectedly nostalgic turn after he gave up on cabs and bike taxis and boarded a public bus instead. What began with nearly two hours of waiting eventually ended in a ₹12 journey that, according to him, offered something far more valuable than convenience.
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Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Pratej, shared a video recounting how he struggled to book a Rapido bike, auto or cab before deciding to return to a mode of transport that reminded him of his school and college days.
‘Why not take a bus?’
In the caption accompanying the clip, Pratej detailed the experience. He wrote, “In a world full of Rapido, Uber, autos & cabs, sometimes life just makes you take the bus. Today, I waited almost 2 hours trying to get a Rapido bike, auto, or cab. I was even ready to pay ₹150 just to get home. Nothing worked.”
He said he eventually walked nearly 800 metres to Madiwala before asking himself, “Why not take a bus?”
The decision immediately brought back old memories. “And the moment I sat inside that bus, BOOM. Years of memories came rushing back. School days, college days, walking to the bus stop, waiting for the bus with friends, fighting for window seats, chit-chatting about absolutely nothing, that little argument with the conductor uncle, looking for ₹1 or ₹2 change, and now, scanning a QR code and paying through UPI,” he wrote.
Pratej said that despite all the changes over the years, the experience made him feel as though little had changed.
₹12 ride brings back memories
The Bengaluru man added that he had been willing to spend ₹150 on the journey but ultimately paid only ₹12 for the bus ride from Madiwala to Sony World Signal.
“And somehow, those ₹12 gave me something ₹150 couldn’t: peace, nostalgia, memories. My frustrated mind became calm,” he wrote.
Reflecting on the experience, he added, “Sometimes, nostalgia reminds you that the best memories were never expensive. They were just simple: a bus ride, a few friends, a little walking, some laughter, and countless memories. Money can buy convenience, but it can’t buy nostalgia.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The post drew warm reactions from Instagram users, with several relating to Pratej’s preference for public transport. One user wrote, “I still prefer taking the bus rather than an auto or a cab.” Another simply commented, “Beautiful days.”
(Also read: Former zonal head now drives cab in Bengaluru after being deemed too experienced)
A third person shared, “I still take the bus in Bangalore,” while another described the post as an emotional reminder of simpler times, writing, “This is such heartwarming post.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More