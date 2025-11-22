Indian man in Dubai reveals how he went from a cleaner’s job to owning a car in just 8 months

An inspiring story from Dubai has captured widespread attention on social media after an Indian man shared how he went from taking up a cleaning job for survival to owning his first car in just eight months. An Indian man in Dubai shared his journey from cleaning work to buying a car in eight months.(Instagram/gavrav_in_dubai)

The video, posted on Instagram by a man named Gavrav, shows him cleaning in one frame and proudly posing beside his new car in the next.

Early struggles after arriving in Dubai

In his caption, Gavrav shared a detailed account of his journey. He wrote, "2 February 2025. That was the day I landed in Dubai on a visit visa. Leaving behind a comfortable family background in India without them knowing was the hardest part. I came with little money but a mind full of massive dreams."

He added that his early days were difficult as his chosen field, real estate, did not offer him any opportunities at first. "The initial days were tough. My industry, Real Estate, was not opening any doors. When survival became the only option, I took on a cleaning job just to stay afloat. But every single night, I was back on the hunt, submitting over 100 applications to companies."

Breakthrough and new beginnings

After two months of relentless job applications, he finally got a break. "Two months later, everything changed. I finally secured a job in sales. Fast forward eight months, and I just bought my first car in Dubai."

He emphasised that the achievement was about much more than the vehicle itself. "This is not about the car; it is about the climb. If you have a big dream and the courage to start, never give up. Believe in yourself, stay strong, and stay positive. The biggest transformations happen when you push past your limits."

Take a look here at the clip:

Social media reacts to his achievement

The clip, shared just a day ago, has crossed more than four lakh views and has attracted several encouraging reactions from users. One user commented, "Congratulations buddy" while another expressed, "Very fast growth" as they admired his journey. Someone else added, "So happy for you man" and another wrote, "This is inspiring" as the story resonated with many. A different user reflected on the message by saying, "That is why hard work is a key to success" and someone warmly remarked, "Congratulations dear brother for getting a brand new car in Dubai"

