'OMG! Seriously?’ Hardik Pandya’s beautiful gesture leaves Gautami Naik stunned; RCB cricketer floored by her ‘idol’

In the segment, Gautami Naik explains it: “Mera cricketing idol Hardik Pandya sir hain,” she says, and then she gets specific about what she admires — not the highlights, but the hardest bit of the job. She talks about pressure situations, about how Pandya “match jeetate hain” when the game is tight, and how he looks unhurried even when the noise is loud. “Har time mein dekhti hu… woh jaise calmly khelte hain, wohi mera nature hain,” she adds. It’s less fan talk, more athlete talk: temperament as a skill, composure as a repeatable method.

That’s the real reason we’re talking about her now. The video didn’t create the headline; her innings did. The clip simply arrived at the moment fans were already asking, who is this batter, and where does that calm come from?

A maiden WPL fifty does two things: it changes a game, and it changes how quickly people learn your name. Gautami Naik did the first for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, then the WPL amplified the second with a neat, human follow-up — a surprise message from her idol, Hardik Pandya.

Then comes the twist. She’s told that Pandya has sent her a message. The reaction is instant and unplanned: “Seriously?” A grin, a pause, that little disbelief athletes slip into when something feels too big to be true.

Hardik Pandya’s message is short, warm, and pointed to the one thing that matters most to a young player: what she just achieved. “Hi Gautami, I got to know that I am your cricketing idol,” he says. “It feels too great to inspire a lot of young cricketers. And many congratulations on your first half-century.” The rest is classic senior-pro advice delivered without drama — enjoy the sport, keep loving it, stay disciplined, and keep getting better for “your franchise and your country.”

Naik’s smile after that does the finishing touch. In a league still building its culture, these moments land because they’re anchored in performance. A domestic player earns her spotlight with a significant knock, then gets acknowledged by someone she studies for the exact situations she wants to master. It’s not fluff. It’s cricket giving a young career a very public, very timely push.