ISB to award 250 scholarships based on merit across PGP programs at its 25th anniversary
The scholarship with tuition-fee waivers ranging 100%, 50%, 30%, and 25% will be offered on a merit basis.
The Indian School of Business (ISB) will award scholarships to 250 students on its 25th anniversary. The scholarships will be awarded across its flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and the PGP in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL).
As per a press statement issued by ISB, the scholarship with tuition-fee waivers ranging 100%, 50%, 30%, and 25% will be offered on a merit basis.
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Alongside this, ISB will establish the India Research Commons, a national platform that will give scholars across India access to curated datasets, research tools, methodological resources, and AI-enabled research infrastructure. The initiative will be paired with a new national faculty development programme, through which ISB will share its pedagogy, classroom practices, and technology-enabled teaching methods with management institutions across the country - extending capabilities the School has built over 25 years to the broader Indian academic ecosystem.
Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, Indian School of Business. "Our promise is to make excellence more accessible, knowledge more shareable, and research more usable for institutions and scholars across the country."
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ISB has ranked number 1 in India and number 2 in Asia in the FT Global MBA Rankings 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More