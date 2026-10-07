The Indian School of Business (ISB) will award scholarships to 250 students on its 25th anniversary. The scholarships will be awarded across its flagship Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP) and the PGP in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL). ISB to award 250 scholarships based on merit across PGP programs at its 25th anniversary

As per a press statement issued by ISB, the scholarship with tuition-fee waivers ranging 100%, 50%, 30%, and 25% will be offered on a merit basis.

BPSC TRE 4.0: Vacancies increased to 33,320, apply till October 26 at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Alongside this, ISB will establish the India Research Commons, a national platform that will give scholars across India access to curated datasets, research tools, methodological resources, and AI-enabled research infrastructure. The initiative will be paired with a new national faculty development programme, through which ISB will share its pedagogy, classroom practices, and technology-enabled teaching methods with management institutions across the country - extending capabilities the School has built over 25 years to the broader Indian academic ecosystem.

Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean, Indian School of Business. "Our promise is to make excellence more accessible, knowledge more shareable, and research more usable for institutions and scholars across the country."

Sikkim govt to collaborate with Google to promote AI in higher education

ISB has ranked number 1 in India and number 2 in Asia in the FT Global MBA Rankings 2026.