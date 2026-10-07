NCR developers see limited impact of 25-bps repo rate hike; expect festive housing demand to remain steady
NCR real estate developers expect the festive season to remain steady on the back of end-user demand, improving infra and resilient economic fundamentals
Gurugram: The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50% is unlikely to derail housing demand in the National Capital Region, with developers expecting the festive season to remain steady on the back of steady end-user demand, improving infrastructure and resilient economic fundamentals.
In NCR, the impact is also expected to vary by segment and location. Premium and luxury housing, particularly in Gurugram, is likely to remain relatively insulated from a marginal rise in equated monthly instalments (EMIs), say experts.
The 25-basis-point increase, from 5.25%, is the first repo rate hike since February 2023. While the move is expected to marginally increase borrowing costs for homebuyers with floating-rate loans, developers said the impact on affordability is likely to remain limited, particularly for buyers with stable incomes and adequate purchasing capacity.
The timing of the increase comes as the residential market enters the traditionally strong festive sales period covering Navratri, Dussehra and Diwali. Developers said the underlying factors driving housing demand — urbanisation, rising incomes, improved connectivity and a growing preference for quality homes — remain largely unchanged.
In NCR, the impact is also expected to vary by segment and location. Premium and luxury housing, particularly in Gurugram, is likely to remain relatively insulated from a marginal rise in equated monthly instalments (EMIs), while affordability and connectivity continue to drive demand in emerging markets such as Noida and Ghaziabad.
“The 25 bps repo rate hike is a calibrated move, and we expect its impact on real estate to remain contained,” said Rishabh Periwal, senior vice-president, Pioneer Urban Land and Infrastructure Ltd. In Gurugram, he said, affluent buyers and senior professionals in the luxury segment continue to prioritise “space, design, and lifestyle over marginal changes in EMIs”.
Periwal said the commercial market was also showing resilience, with demand from global capability centres (GCCs) and continued appetite for premium workspaces along key corridors. “Backed by robust infrastructure and connectivity, Gurugram remains one of the most dynamic markets in the country,” he said.
The relatively modest increase in borrowing costs is also unlikely to significantly change purchase decisions in the more affordable NCR markets, developers said. Noida and Ghaziabad have benefited from expanding metro networks, expressway connectivity and improving social infrastructure, making them increasingly attractive to both end-users and investors.
“The 25 bps repo rate hike is a measured step, and we expect its impact on residential real estate to be limited,” said Varun Garg, director, Karyan Group. He said buyers in these markets were being drawn by affordability, larger homes and long-term appreciation potential, adding that “a marginal rise in EMIs is unlikely to change the intent”.
NCR infrastructure growth may help sustain housing demand
Gurugram, meanwhile, continues to see demand across established and emerging residential corridors, including Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road, New Gurugram and Sohna Road. Developers said major infrastructure projects and improved regional connectivity have strengthened the long-term residential proposition of these locations.
The Delhi-Gurugram-Jaipur Expressway, Dwarka Expressway, Sohna Elevated Road and proximity to IGI Airport are among the infrastructure factors supporting demand. The proposed Namo Bharat connectivity and the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor are also expected to strengthen the investment and liveability prospects of several NCR corridors over the longer term.
In Gurugram, demand is also being supported by segments such as plotted development, where buyers are increasingly looking for flexibility and long-term value.
“The rate hike will unlikely derail real estate demand, particularly in Gurugram, where growth is backed by strong infrastructure, corporate presence, and end-user confidence,” said Rajan Yadav, director, Roots Developers. He said plotted developments continued to attract buyers seeking “long-term value and flexibility”, while premium projects were seeing sustained interest from affluent homebuyers less sensitive to marginal EMI changes.
However, developers acknowledged that the increase would have some impact on borrowers, particularly those servicing floating-rate home loans. The extent of the impact would depend on the prevailing lending rate, loan size and tenure.
“The real estate industry is expected to be somewhat impacted by the RBI's 25 basis point increase in repo rates, which raised the policy rate to 5.50%,” said Yashank Wason, managing director, Royal Green Realty. For buyers with steady incomes and longer investment horizons, however, he said the increase should remain manageable.
Also Read: Housing sales hold steady at 2.6 lakh in Jan-Sep 2026; Mumbai leads, NCR sales fall 11% led by Gurugram
“For real estate, predictability in financing costs remains significant as home purchases are long-term commitments and buyer preferences continue to evolve,” said Rajjath Goel, managing director, MRG Group.
The festive period is also expected to see developers continue with customer-focused schemes, flexible payment plans and other incentives as they compete for buyers. Such offers could partly offset the marginal increase in financing costs and help maintain sales momentum.
Uddhav Poddar, CMD, Bhumika Group, said the policy decision came at a time when housing demand remained resilient and borrowing costs continued to influence purchase decisions. “Greater stability in borrowing costs would provide added certainty to homebuyers and developers,” he said, adding that premium housing in NCR continued to see healthy demand even as property prices recorded strong growth.
Also Read: Gurugram RERA approves 51 real estate projects worth ₹38,000 crore in H1 2026
- ABOUT THE AUTHORLeena Dhankhar
Leena Dhankhar is Senior Editor and Bureau Chief, Gurugram, at Hindustan Times, where she has spent over 17 years chronicling the transformation of one of India's fastest-growing urban regions. From starting her career as a crime reporter to leading the Gurugram bureau, her journalism has been defined by investigative reporting, in-depth storytelling and an unwavering focus on public interest. Over nearly two decades, she has reported extensively across crime, politics, civic governance, elections, real estate, environment, courts, sports, education and entertainment, covering Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Her reporting has exposed several major scams and systemic failures, including insurance frauds, waste management irregularities, illegal arms manufacturing units in Nuh, illegal mining in the Aravallis, organised crime networks and governance lapses affecting millions of residents. Known for her investigative work and exclusive stories, Leena has reported on high-impact national issues, including the Nicaragua charter flight carrying Indian migrants that was turned back amid allegations of human trafficking, exposing the growing network of illegal immigration rackets. Her work has also focused on gang wars, prison administration, juvenile crime, women and child protection systems, the functioning of the Juvenile Justice Board and Child Welfare Committee, and environmental challenges such as pollution, waterlogging and deteriorating civic infrastructure. Beyond hard news, Leena has extensively documented Haryana's rich heritage, forests and wildlife, bringing attention to the state's historical landmarks, biodiversity, conservation efforts and ecological challenges through immersive reportage and feature writing. Her journalism has consistently gone beyond breaking news. She has documented Gurugram's rapid urbanisation through long-form narratives and enterprise reporting on issues ranging from pothole-ridden roads, flooding and waste management to the changing social fabric of India's Millennium City. She also writes widely read feature columns, including The Outsider, Changemaker, and Concern for Gurugram, profiling people, places and ideas shaping the city's identity. Leena is the author of Gurugram School Murder, published by Juggernaut Books, a deeply reported account of one of India's most high-profile school murder investigations. She is currently working on her second book, an investigative work exploring some of India's most significant scams and fraud investigations. Beyond print journalism, she has expanded her storytelling through public speaking and digital media. She is a TEDx speaker and has produced podcasts exploring Gurugram's transformation, civic challenges and untold stories. Her work reflects a commitment to narrative journalism that combines rigorous reporting with compelling storytelling. A law graduate with an MBA in Human Resources, Leena brings a multidisciplinary perspective to her reporting, particularly on governance, public policy and legal affairs. She has travelled extensively across India to pursue investigative assignments, often reporting from remote locations and conflict-prone areas in search of stories that matter.Read More