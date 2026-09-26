Innovist leases 2.6 lakh sq ft warehouse space in Gurugram at a total rent of ₹47 crore for 5 years

Innovist, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) company behind brands such as Bare Anatomy, Chemist at Play and SunScoop, has leased 2.62 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Gurugram for five years at a total rent of ₹47 crore, according to property transaction data from Propstack. Innovist, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) company behind brands such as Bare Anatomy, Chemist at Play and SunScoop, has leased 2.62 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Gurugram. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

The company took the space at Horizon Industrial Park, located in Bilaspur, Pathredi Village, Manesar Tehsil, Gurugram, on a fresh lease from Horizon Industrial Parks Limited, the documents show.

The lease, which commenced on March 13, 2026, covers a chargeable area of 262,350 sq ft. The company will pay a monthly rent of ₹72.14 lakh, translating into a rental rate of ₹27.5 per sq ft per month. The lease has been signed for a five-year tenure, bringing the total rent payable over the lease period to around ₹47 crore, based on the transaction data, the documents showed.

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According to the property registration documents, Innovist has paid a security deposit of ₹2.88 crore. The rent will increase by 5% every year during the lease tenure, according to the transaction details.

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Where is the warehouse located? The warehouse is located in the Bilaspur-Pathredi industrial belt of Gurugram, an established industrial and warehousing location in the National Capital Region. The transaction adds to the growing demand for large-format warehousing facilities from consumer-facing businesses, particularly companies operating distribution-intensive D2C and e-commerce models.

Innovist operates a portfolio of consumer brands, including Bare Anatomy, a personal care and hair care brand; Chemist at Play, which offers skincare and personal care products; and SunScoop, a sunscreen and skincare brand. The company has built its business around online-first consumer brands, making warehousing and distribution infrastructure an important part of its operations.

An email query was sent to Onesto Labs Private Limited (Innovist) and Horizon Industrial Parks Limited. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Innovist was recently acquired by L’Oréal in a deal reportedly valued at around ₹4,000 crore, according to media reports. The transaction was described as one of the largest deals in India’s D2C (direct-to-consumer) ecosystem. The acquisition has also brought attention to the company’s portfolio of consumer brands and its growth in the Indian beauty and personal care market.