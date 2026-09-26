From digital access to academic outcomes

For over a decade, the story of digital coaching in India has been a story of access. Technology broke the geographic monopoly that competitive exam preparation once had. A student in a small town in Bihar or a village in Odisha no longer needs to relocate to learn from a good teacher. Video lectures, affordable data, and mobile-first platforms did what physical infrastructure alone never could: they took quality instruction to millions who were previously locked out of it. Digital education

That was the right first chapter, but it is no longer the whole story. Access without outcomes is an incomplete promise. A student who can now watch a lecture from anywhere still needs to know whether they are actually learning from it, whether their preparation is improving, where their gaps are, and what to do next. The next phase of coaching has to move from simply widening the door to making sure students who walk through it actually get somewhere. That shift from reach to results is where digital platforms now have the biggest role to play, precisely because of what they are built to do that traditional formats structurally cannot.

Every student preparing for NEET or JEE has a different starting point, a different pace, and a different set of areas that may need more attention. Classroom coaching provides the structure, discipline and guidance that are central to exam preparation, while personalised learning can add another layer of support by helping students identify and work on their individual learning gaps. The opportunity, therefore, is not to replace the classroom experience, but to complement it with greater visibility into each student’s progress and learning needs. Digital platforms don't have that constraint. Every test attempted, every question answered, every topic revisited leaves behind a data trail that can be used to understand a learner far more precisely than a monthly test ever could. Used well, this data lets platforms move from generic recommendations to genuinely individual ones, flagging which concepts a student hasn't internalised, which mistakes are recurring rather than random, and which topics deserve another pass before moving on. This is the real meaning of personalised learning. AI-native platforms can now carve a personalised journey for each student that helps them get closer to their goal, and it can do this at scale.

Assessment has always been an integral part of coaching, providing valuable benchmarks of student performance and progress. The opportunity today is to take this a step further. Digital tools can turn assessment into a more dynamic source of insight, helping teachers identify specific learning gaps and use those insights to shape revision, practice and support for each student.

Continuous, low-stakes assessment, combined with the ability to act on it quickly, turns testing from a periodic checkpoint into a real-time early warning system. When a platform can quickly identify that a student is falling behind on a specific concept, it becomes possible to intervene while there is still time. A consistent, timely, individual follow-up is difficult for any faculty-led model to sustain across thousands of students at once. It is where technology moves from being a delivery mechanism to being the backbone of the entire preparation journey.

None of this is an argument for replacing teachers with AI or algorithms. Good coaching needs a subject expert who can explain a difficult idea, and a mentor who can keep a stressed seventeen-year old motivated through a two-year preparation cycle. But the balance of effort is shifting. Where digital tools once simply extended the reach of a classroom, they are increasingly the layer that determines how effective that classroom experience actually is, helping a teacher see which students need attention before a doubt becomes a pattern, freeing up mentoring time from administrative overhead, and making revision efficient enough that study hours go toward what actually matters for each student. Faculty expertise remains the foundation, but technology is what allows that expertise to reach and adapt to each learner individually rather than to the average of the room.

The coaching model that ultimately serves students best will combine the depth, discipline and mentorship of faculty-led learning with the flexibility, personalisation and scale that only technology can provide, and increasingly, it is the AI layer that will carry the greater share of that weight. A student should get the structure and accountability of strong instruction, while having a preparation journey that adapts to them individually in ways no fixed classroom schedule, however well designed, can fully offer. The task ahead isn't to choose between the classroom and the platform. It is to build coaching where technology does more of the heavy lifting on personalisation, assessment and intervention, so that the measure of success shifts from how many students a platform can reach to how many of them it can genuinely help succeed.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Rakesh Ranjan, CEO, Allen Online.