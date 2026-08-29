DHL Supply Chain leases 2.4 lakh sq ft warehouse in Bengaluru for ₹35 crore over five years

DHL Supply Chain India Private Limited has leased a 2.4 lakh sq ft commercial property in Hoskote, Bengaluru, at a total rent of ₹35 crore for five years, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. DHL Supply Chain India Private Limited has leased a 2.4 lakh sq ft commercial property in Hoskote, Bengaluru, at a total rent of ₹37 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

The property, leased from Saviraj Logistics, is in a commercial building located in Ekarajapura village, Hoskote Taluk, Bengaluru Rural district.

As per the registered lease details, DHL Supply Chain India will pay a monthly rent of ₹56.4 lakh for the 2.4 lakh sq ft chargeable area. This translates into a monthly rent of ₹23.50 per sq ft. The security deposit for the transaction stands at ₹2.25 crore.

The lease agreement was registered on July 10, 2026. The lease commenced on August 1, 2026, and the rent commencement date is November 1, 2026. The agreement provides for a rent-free period from August 1 to October 31, 2026. Therefore, the three-month rent-free period covers the initial phase of the lease.

The monthly rent also includes common area maintenance (CAM) charges, according to the lease terms. The agreement has a three-year lock-in period, meaning the lessee is contractually committed to the property for the first three years of the five-year lease, subject to the agreement's terms.

The lease also provides for a 4.5% annual escalation in rent.

Considering the three-month rent-free period and the subsequent five-year rent period from November 1, 2026, to October 31, 2031, the total rent payable over the lease tenure is estimated at around ₹35 crore, assuming the annual escalation is applied after every 12 months of rent payment.

The transaction comes as logistics and warehousing demand remains an important component of Bengaluru's commercial real estate market. Hoskote, located on the eastern outskirts of Bengaluru, has emerged as a logistics and industrial hub, benefiting from its connectivity to major road corridors and its proximity to the city's wider consumption and manufacturing markets.

An email query sent to DHL Supply Chain India and Saviraj Logistics could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: Amazon India leases 2.78 lakh sq ft warehouse space in Bengaluru for nearly ₹73 lakh monthly rent

Recent warehouse leasing transactions in South India In April 2026, Amazon Seller Services Private Limited, the marketplace arm of Amazon India, sub-leased 2.78 lakh sq ft of warehouse space in Bengaluru rural district from Assetz Industrial Parks Private Limited, a group company of Singapore-based AGP, for a monthly rent of nearly ₹73 lakh, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The warehousing facility is located in a building at Billanakote Village, Sompura Hobli, Nelamangala Taluk in Bengaluru Rural district. The property has been leased for 9 years and includes a 2-month, 15-day rent-free period, the documents showed.

In March 2026, Zomato parent Eternal's business-to-business grocery supply arm, Hyperpure, leased over 3.5 lakh sq ft of warehousing space in Chennai on a lease of more than nine years. The facility was taken at a monthly rent of ₹87.46 lakh, according to property documents accessed by Propstack.

The warehouse is located at Hiranandani Industrial Park, Redhills, along Periyapalayam High Road. The property was leased from Jurojin Developers Private Limited, as shown in the leave and licence agreement.

Also Read: DHL leases 4.3 lakh sq ft of warehousing space at Indospace Park, Chennai, for ₹97 lakh a month

In terms of leasing across India, Mumbai topped warehousing absorption in the January-March quarter among the top seven cities, with 4.76 million sq ft, accounting for 42% of total demand across the top seven cities. However, its leasing activity dipped 14% from 5.56 million sq ft in the same period last year, according to a report by Vestian.

Also Read: DHL Supply Chain India Pvt Ltd leases 4.17 lakh sq ft warehouse space in Bhiwandi near Mumbai

Mumbai and Pune together contributed 81% of the total leasing activity, underscoring the continued dominance of established western industrial and logistics hubs in driving demand. Bengaluru recorded 0.17 million sq ft of absorption. While this marked a 566% jump from the previous quarter, it was still down 87% compared with a year ago, the report said.